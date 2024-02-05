An Eiffel Tower View Doesn't Have to Break the Bank in Paris

Ahead of this Valentine's Day, it's probably best if you shake the dust off that Duolingo app of yours and start practicing your "French R."

Staying in the ultimate love capital of the world during the month of love is only fitting, and this year, you won't even have to break the bank to do it in the best and most picturesque way possible. Lucky for you, the travel deal platform TravelPirates did all the work, and came up with a roundup of the best affordable Paris hotels that have majestic views of the Eiffel Tower.

If you're planning a sweet escape during the month of February, this is your chance to snag hotel prices for as low as $84 a night. They really are wild deals—most of these hotels usually go for $250 a night or more, so don't let this opportunity pass you by!

Among the many highlights, you can book a stay at Hotel Duquesne Eiffel (which won the 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards) from $150 in February, and usually its rates go far above $250 a night. Hotel Eiffel Trocadero is another great option for a fancy stay, and you can book a room with an Eiffel Tower view starting from $130 a night.

Check out the ultimate list of the best affordable Paris hotels with Eiffel Tower views directly on TravelPirates and snag yourself a deal while it lasts.