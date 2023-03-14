These Are the Most and Least Affordable States to Move to in 2023

Even though the United States government is trying to force us all to have babies, take away access to a robust education system, and dismantle safety and freedom of expression for many communities—there hasn't been any sort of housing discount. No, in exchange for having civil liberties chipped away, we're actually being charged more to live here. Audacious, I know. But, while we rally against despicable policies, there are places that are more expensive than others to live. LivingCozy.com released a study sharing the most and least expensive states to move to this year.

To start, let's take a look at the most affordable states to move to. All three states have an average house price lower than $135,000, which is significantly lower than the national average. The three cheapest states to move to in terms of housing costs are: West Virginia, with an average price of $123,000; Mississippi, with an average price of $125,000; and Arkansas, with an average house price of 133,600. You can view the 10 cheapest states to move to below.