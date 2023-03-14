These Are the Most and Least Affordable States to Move to in 2023
The places where your money will go the furthest and where your dollar will stretch thinnest.
Even though the United States government is trying to force us all to have babies, take away access to a robust education system, and dismantle safety and freedom of expression for many communities—there hasn't been any sort of housing discount. No, in exchange for having civil liberties chipped away, we're actually being charged more to live here. Audacious, I know. But, while we rally against despicable policies, there are places that are more expensive than others to live. LivingCozy.com released a study sharing the most and least expensive states to move to this year.
To start, let's take a look at the most affordable states to move to. All three states have an average house price lower than $135,000, which is significantly lower than the national average. The three cheapest states to move to in terms of housing costs are: West Virginia, with an average price of $123,000; Mississippi, with an average price of $125,000; and Arkansas, with an average house price of 133,600. You can view the 10 cheapest states to move to below.
Inversely, the three most expensive states to move to right now have average home prices that are at least $275,000 higher than the national average. The most expensive state to move to in 2023 is Hawai'i, with an average home price of $636,400. Following up is Washington DC, with an average house price of $618,100. In third place is California, with an average house price of $538,000. That's an extreme difference between Arkansas and California. Below, you can see all 10 of the most expensive states to move in 2023, many of which were also ranked previously as among the happiest states to live.
You can check out the complete study and a full ranking on LivingCozy.com.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.