The Most Popular and Affordable Travel Destinations This Fall
Plus, details on the average costs for hotel and flights.
Around the country, the bizarre and punishing summer heat is finally being pushed away by cool September breezes. And with cooler temperatures, a lot of travelers are still seeking out sunny beaches elsewhere. According to new data from Vacasa, 43% of travelers are heading to beach destinations this fall. Overall, more Americans are traveling this fall compared to last year, with 60% reporting they plan to travel, up from 53% in 2022.
While 80% of travelers are planning to travel domestically, 54% of those travelers are planning a domestic trip that is more than 500 miles aways from home. So, as you plan your fall getaways, here’s what to know about the season’s most popular destinations, and their affordability.
Priceline recently broke down the average cost of domestic and international travel between September 2023 and November 2023. Domestically, average roundtrip airfare will cost $300, the average nightly hotel rate will be $138, and the daily average rental car rate will be $54. Internationally, average roundtrip airfare will be $819, the average nightly hotel rate is $185, and the average rental car rate is $47.
Below are the most popular destinations domestically and internationally for fall 2023, according to Priceline.
International destinations:
- Cancun, Mexico
- London
- Mexico City
- Paris
- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- Tokyo
- Rome
- Barcelona
Domestic destinations:
- New York City
- Las Vegas
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- Atlanta
- Orlando
- Houston
- Chicago
Below are the most affordable destinations for fall 2023, according to hotel and flight prices.
Domestic, based on average roundtrip airfare:
- Orlando, $179
- Miami, $212
- Tampa, $222
- Atlanta, $236
- Las Vegas, $239
Domestic, based on average nightly hotel rate:
- Laughlin, Nevada, $97
- Kissimmee, Florida, $99
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, $115
- Jacksonville, Florida, $128
- Bloomington, Minnesota, $140
International, based on average roundtrip airfare:
- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, $367
- Santiago, Dominican Republic, $397
- Cancun, Mexico, $421
- San Jose, Costa Rica, $452
- Los Cabos, Mexico, $486
International, based on average nightly hotel rate:
- Manila, Philippines, $84
- Bangkok, Thailand, $90
- Kawasaki, Japan, $104
- Glasgow, Scotland, $112
- Osaka, Japan, $118
