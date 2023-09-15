The Most Popular and Affordable Travel Destinations This Fall

Around the country, the bizarre and punishing summer heat is finally being pushed away by cool September breezes. And with cooler temperatures, a lot of travelers are still seeking out sunny beaches elsewhere. According to new data from Vacasa, 43% of travelers are heading to beach destinations this fall. Overall, more Americans are traveling this fall compared to last year, with 60% reporting they plan to travel, up from 53% in 2022.

While 80% of travelers are planning to travel domestically, 54% of those travelers are planning a domestic trip that is more than 500 miles aways from home. So, as you plan your fall getaways, here’s what to know about the season’s most popular destinations, and their affordability.

Priceline recently broke down the average cost of domestic and international travel between September 2023 and November 2023. Domestically, average roundtrip airfare will cost $300, the average nightly hotel rate will be $138, and the daily average rental car rate will be $54. Internationally, average roundtrip airfare will be $819, the average nightly hotel rate is $185, and the average rental car rate is $47.

Below are the most popular destinations domestically and internationally for fall 2023, according to Priceline.

International destinations:

Cancun, Mexico

London

Mexico City

Paris

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Tokyo

Rome

Barcelona



Domestic destinations:

New York City

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Miami

Atlanta

Orlando

Houston

Chicago



Below are the most affordable destinations for fall 2023, according to hotel and flight prices.

Domestic, based on average roundtrip airfare:

Orlando, $179

Miami, $212

Tampa, $222

Atlanta, $236

Las Vegas, $239



Domestic, based on average nightly hotel rate:

Laughlin, Nevada, $97

Kissimmee, Florida, $99

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, $115

Jacksonville, Florida, $128

Bloomington, Minnesota, $140



International, based on average roundtrip airfare:

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, $367

Santiago, Dominican Republic, $397

Cancun, Mexico, $421

San Jose, Costa Rica, $452

Los Cabos, Mexico, $486



International, based on average nightly hotel rate: