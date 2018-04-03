Here Are the Most & Least Stressed States in the U.S.

If there's one thing that calms people down, it's talking about how insanely stressed we all are. In this spirit, and in recognition of National Stress Awareness Month, WalletHub just released a new study on the most and least stressed in America. Boy, are these results going to stress you out if you're from Louisiana.
To put the study together, WalletHub compared data from all 50 states, plus D.C., across four dimensions: 1) Work-Related Stress, 2) Money-Related Stress, 3) Family-Related Stress, 4) Health- & Safety-Related Stress. Those four were then evaluated via 38 weighted metrics (for instance, personal bankruptcy rate and crime rate per capita), which were graded on a 100-point scale. Those numbers were then averaged for an overall score, which was ranked against the other states.
Here's a handy map from WalletHub that shows every state's ranking. Hover over your state to see how uncomfortable just getting through the day makes you.
If hovering over those states individually is just going to add to your stress load, here's a quick breakdown of the rankings:
Most stressed states
10. Tennessee
9. Kentucky
8. Alabama
7. Oklahoma
6. Arkansas
5. Nevada
4. Mississippi
3. West Virginia
2. New Mexico
1. Louisiana
Least stressed states
10. Nebraska
9. Hawaii
8. Massachusetts
7. Colorado
6. Wisconsin
5. South Dakota
4. Iowa
3. Utah
2. North Dakota
1. Minnesota
As you can see, the map gets pretty dark (meaning there's more stress) in the Southern states, which make up much of the top 10. Louisiana led the South and the country in stress, coming in fourth for work-related stress, third for money-related stress, eighth for family-related stress, and third for health- and safety-related stress. Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Tennessee also scored high in those categories.
On the other end of the spectrum, Minnesota came in first for the least-stressed states, which could be attributed to it having the lowest-money related stress of any state. Another reason could be how soothing that accent is. In general, it looks like places some might consider on the less, well, exotic -- like North Dakota and South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa -- all came out with low-stress levels, and that doesn't seem like a coincidence. Excitement and low stress don't necessarily go together.
But again, the people are supposed to be super-nice in Minnesota.
