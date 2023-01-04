These Are Some of the World's Most Highly-Anticipated Hotels Opening This Year

The Fifth Avenue Hotel in NYC is slated for a Spring 2023 debut. | Courtesy of The Fifth Avenue Hotel

The Fifth Avenue Hotel in NYC is slated for a Spring 2023 debut. | Courtesy of The Fifth Avenue Hotel

Toss those mundane New Year's resolutions out the window and focus on what really matters in 2023: going cool places and doing cool things. Get outside of your comfort zone (i.e. zip code) and take advantage of the nearly non-existent travel restrictions. It's been a minute since we could say that, huh?

Between Christian Louboutin's 13-room boutique hotel in Portugal inspired by his most influential designs, and famed interior decorator Martin Brudnizki's La Fantaisie opening in Paris, there are plenty of opulent new hotspots all over the world to explore in the new year.

Here are the most highly-anticipated hotel openings of 2023, according to Vogue:

Le Grand Mazarin, Paris (opening in spring 2023)

Rosewood, Munich (opening in late 2023)

Hotel Vermelho, Melides, Portugal (opening in spring 2023)

Son Bunyola Hotel, Mallorca (opening in August 2023)

Bulgari, Rome (opening in spring/summer 2023)

The OWO, London (opening in spring 2023)

La Fantaisie, Paris (opening in spring 2023)

Six Senses, Rome (opening TBD)

The Edition, Rome (opening TBD)

Warren Street Hotel, New York City (opening in September 2023)

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Los Olivos, California (opening in February 2023)

The Fifth Avenue Hotel, New York City (opening in spring 2023)

Longfellow Hotel, Portland, Maine (opening in summer 2023)

Mankas, Marin County, California (opening in May 2023)

Wayfinder, Honolulu, Hawaii (opening in January 2023)

Vineta Hotel, Palm Beach (opening in late 2023)

&Beyond Punakha River Lodge, Bhutan (opening in September 2023)

The Ned, Doha (opening in January 2023)

The Standard, Singapore (opening in late 2023)

Future Found Sanctuary, Cape Town (opening in early 2023)

The Homestead, South Africa (opening in spring 2023)

Fasano Itaim, São Paulo (opening in January 2023)

Soho House, Mexico City (opening in early 2023)

Habitas, San Miguel (opening in January 2023)

Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada (opening in late 2023)

You can check out the full lineup of hot new destinations here.