The Most Beautiful Stretches of Road in the U.S., According to Experts

Looking for a stunning drive this year? Reddit has plenty of suggestions.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 1/23/2024 at 4:43 PM

Colorado Mountain Highway 550. Million Dollars Highway. United States of America. Scenic Colorado Mountain Pass
Virrage Images/Shutterstock

I don't have a driver’s license, so I'm writing this from the passenger seat. But just because I'm not steering the car doesn't mean I can't look out the window. And from my vantage point, there's nothing more glorious than driving down a beautiful road, maybe with the windows down, as you listen to a specially curated playlist and zip past a stunning landscape.

Some of us already have a drive like this in mind. Maybe it's rolling hills on the East Coast when fall foliage has begun to shift colors, or a Southwest journey through a clay-baked desert. But even if you've already driven thousands of miles of beautiful roads, there's always room for more. Especially when road trips continue to be one of the best ways to travel domestically.

If you're looking for a new beautiful road to travel down, the road trip enthusiasts on the r/Roadtrip subreddit have a few top-rated recommendations. The prompt for the post was simple: "What is the most beautiful stretch of road in North America?" And plenty of people responded with suggestions all over the US.

Here are the suggestions that were most upvoted by other Redditors:

Highway 1 running along Pacific coast in Big Sur state parks in California.
Alizada Studios/Shutterstock

California State Route 1

The coastal state highway connects 656 miles of California, and frequently overlaps with US 101. Redditors suggest the stretch that travels through Big Sur, which hugs the Pacific coast.

Arch tunnel through rock along scenic highway 12 near Red Canyon. Utah
Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock

Utah's State Route 12

This 123-mile scenic byway runs between Garfield County and Wayne County, Utah. It passes through red rock towers, canyons, and other stunning natural landmarks.

Pigtail bridge along the Needles Highway in the Black Hills of South Dakota
Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock

Needles Highway

This South Dakota stretch of road is part of Peter Norbeck National Scenic Byway, and is 14 miles long.

Beartooth Highway, The scenic road in Montana.
EricLiu08/Shutterstock

Beartooth Highway

This is a section of US Route 212 in Montana and Wyoming, between Red Lodge and Yellowstone National Park. It's 68.2 miles long.

Scenic Million dollar high way in San Juan mountains.
SNEHIT PHOTO/Shutterstock

Million Dollar Highway

Running 25 miles in Colorado between Ouray and Silverton, this stretch of road is as adventurous as it is beautiful. It is filled with steep turns, as it goes through a mountain pass.

