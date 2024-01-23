The Most Beautiful Stretches of Road in the U.S., According to Experts

I don't have a driver’s license, so I'm writing this from the passenger seat. But just because I'm not steering the car doesn't mean I can't look out the window. And from my vantage point, there's nothing more glorious than driving down a beautiful road, maybe with the windows down, as you listen to a specially curated playlist and zip past a stunning landscape.

Some of us already have a drive like this in mind. Maybe it's rolling hills on the East Coast when fall foliage has begun to shift colors, or a Southwest journey through a clay-baked desert. But even if you've already driven thousands of miles of beautiful roads, there's always room for more. Especially when road trips continue to be one of the best ways to travel domestically.

If you're looking for a new beautiful road to travel down, the road trip enthusiasts on the r/Roadtrip subreddit have a few top-rated recommendations. The prompt for the post was simple: "What is the most beautiful stretch of road in North America?" And plenty of people responded with suggestions all over the US.