The Most Beautiful Stretches of Road in the U.S., According to Experts
Looking for a stunning drive this year? Reddit has plenty of suggestions.
I don't have a driver’s license, so I'm writing this from the passenger seat. But just because I'm not steering the car doesn't mean I can't look out the window. And from my vantage point, there's nothing more glorious than driving down a beautiful road, maybe with the windows down, as you listen to a specially curated playlist and zip past a stunning landscape.
Some of us already have a drive like this in mind. Maybe it's rolling hills on the East Coast when fall foliage has begun to shift colors, or a Southwest journey through a clay-baked desert. But even if you've already driven thousands of miles of beautiful roads, there's always room for more. Especially when road trips continue to be one of the best ways to travel domestically.
If you're looking for a new beautiful road to travel down, the road trip enthusiasts on the r/Roadtrip subreddit have a few top-rated recommendations. The prompt for the post was simple: "What is the most beautiful stretch of road in North America?" And plenty of people responded with suggestions all over the US.
Here are the suggestions that were most upvoted by other Redditors:
California State Route 1
The coastal state highway connects 656 miles of California, and frequently overlaps with US 101. Redditors suggest the stretch that travels through Big Sur, which hugs the Pacific coast.
Utah's State Route 12
This 123-mile scenic byway runs between Garfield County and Wayne County, Utah. It passes through red rock towers, canyons, and other stunning natural landmarks.
Needles Highway
This South Dakota stretch of road is part of Peter Norbeck National Scenic Byway, and is 14 miles long.
Beartooth Highway
This is a section of US Route 212 in Montana and Wyoming, between Red Lodge and Yellowstone National Park. It's 68.2 miles long.
Million Dollar Highway
Running 25 miles in Colorado between Ouray and Silverton, this stretch of road is as adventurous as it is beautiful. It is filled with steep turns, as it goes through a mountain pass.
