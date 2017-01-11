The 9 Sick Day Excuses Your Boss Is Most Likely to Believe

Calling in sick to work can be quite the nefarious act, especially when you aren’t sick at all. As any seasoned worker-bee will tell you, playing hooky is an art, not a science, but according to a new study, you don’t need a duplicitous scheme to convince your boss of an illness.

AXA PP, an independent health insurance provider in the UK, surveyed 1,000 bosses, asking them which employee excuses for missing work they consider most credible. Unsurprisingly, claiming a sinkhole swallowed your home, or falling prey to “the black lung,” didn’t make the cut. Here they are, in order of most believable to least: