These Are the Most Cat-Friendly U.S. Cities Right Now

Cities are always scored on their dog-friendliness, but nobody ever talks about cat-friendliness. Animal research website PetListed finally gave cat lovers the information they've been waiting for: a report of the most cat-friendly cities in America.

To compile the data, PetListed rated the 100 most populated US cities using four criteria:

Percentage of cat-friendly housing in the city

Number of AAFP-certified cat veterinary practices

Number of local animal shelters and welfare groups

Number of pet stores on Yelp

The top 10 cities are actually pretty varied: