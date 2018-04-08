This Is the Most Comfortable Airline in the US

Most of the time, travelers are looking for a cheap flight rather than the flight that offers the most legroom or the swankest amenities. Pretty much no one expects to be comfortable on an airplane, because anytime an airline changes something it's usually cutting into your legroom rather than offering up a warm towel and a free meal. (Though, that's partly the result of fliers having more interest in cheap flights than legroom.)
Personal finance site WalletHub has endeavored to break down the best airlines of the year in a variety of categories, including the most comfortable airline. The company looked across the US's nine largest airlines and a pair of regional carriers to give you a heads up on the airlines providing extra comfort as you travel the occasionally friendly skies.
This New Gadget Charges Your Devices Using Your Bare Hands
Topping the list for the third straight year is JetBlue Airways. The airline posted solid marks in every category WalletHub scored. The survey was looking for airlines providing at least 30 inches of legroom, in-flight entertainment, amenities like free wi-fi, as well as the availability of complimentary food and drinks.
Second place was a tie between American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Alaska Airlines. Hawaiian Airlines followed closely behind that group, making significant improvements over its score from the last two years. Much, much further back are budget carriers Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines.
Other categories WalletHub dug into inside the full survey were Cheapest Airline (Spirit), Most Reliable Airline (Delta, which was the first US airline to be the world's most on-time airline in 2017), Best Airline for Pets (Hawaiian), and Least Complained-About Airline (Southwest, which has seriously loyal fans).
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.