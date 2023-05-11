The Most Common Travel Scams You'll See This Summer and How to Avoid Them

If the New York Times is getting scammed by Elizabeth Holmes after she has already been convicted of all that Theranos blood fraud, the rest of us probably need to accept that we are vulnerable to tricks too. When it comes to travel, there are four types of travel scams we are all more likely to see this summer, as 85% of Americans plan to take some sort of trip.

According to identity theft protection company IDIQ, in the first three months of 2023 there have been 86,146 scam reports made in the US, resulting in a total in damages of at least $142 million. That's a lot of money. Some of the biggest scams this year seem to be coming through Cash App. From 2021 to 2022, scams on the money sharing app were up by 58%, and it's one of the biggest ways that people are getting tricked in home rental scams.

“Summer is a busy time for travel of course, and the scammers are always looking for ways to take advantage of people,” Scott Hermann, CEO of IDIQ, told Thrillist. “There are four big summer travel scams that we're seeing this year: Cash App, hotel, airline, and rideshare scams.”

Here's a bit more detail on each of the big scams that travelers might encounter this summer, and how you can avoid falling for them.

Cash App scams

A common form of scam on this app or similar money sharing apps is using it to pay for something like a vacation home rental and then never actually having access to the booking. Another scam that can happen through these apps is cash flipping; someone says that if you send them x amount of money, they will be able to give you an even higher sum of money in return. Reader: They are just going to take your money.

Hotel scams

Somewhere out there is an absolute menace of a person, creating fake booking websites, Wi-Fi connections, and even front desk calls, all with the intention of stealing your personal information or your money.

"To ensure you are dealing with a legitimate hotel, always check the URL. When you check out of your hotel, use the same form of payment that you used when you checked in. You should use a credit card instead of a debit card," Hermann advises. Using a credit card will better protect your purchase. You should avoid booking through unrecognized third party websites, and make sure that the payment form you are submitting is actually affiliated with the hotel you are booking.

Airline scams

As we've already covered on Thrillist, people are trying to trick you with the promise of free flight credits. Don't fall for it! Some of the scams include fake airline websites, fabricated declined credit card payment messages, and fake flight cancellations.

"Scammers create airline websites that mimic legitimate booking sites. Deals often appear too good to be true. It's important to double-check the website's URL and ensure that it's the airline's official site or a reputable booking platform," Hermann explained.

Rideshare scams

As someone who jumps in strangers' vehicles with a frequency that should be giving me a starring role in a Netflix true crime documentary, I'm the first one who needs to be careful of the following ploy. There are fake rideshare websites that will look very similar to the real thing, except instead of helping you book a ride, the website will actually be harvesting your personal information. Try to only book through official apps and don't give out personal information to your drivers. Beware of phishing scams and make sure emails and websites you open are really affiliated with the company that you are doing business with.

With this information and a healthy dose of skepticism, you have a much better chance of making it through the summer travel season without your credit card information being used by someone trying to purchase 27 MacBooks at 3 am. Don't let fear of being scammed ruin your summer fun though! A little bit of caution and level headedness should be all you need.