The Most Dangerous Tourist Activities, Ranked

Recent events have served as a reminder that extreme adventures are considered extreme for a reason. The recent attempted dive to reach the Titanic wreckage was not just extremely expensive, with $250,000 tickets, but also extremely dangerous—multiple experts warned CEO Stockton Rush against making the dive. Now, two different museums are adding five more names to their Titanic memorials, more than 100 years after the ship sank.

But boarding a cheaply constructed submarine to some of the greatest ocean depths isn’t the only dangerous activity tourists engage in. Nomadic Yak, a travel site, recently compiled the 36 deadliest vacation activities and adventure sports based on available fatality rate data from the US, UK, Australia, and Europe. Before you start panic canceling all of your adventures, know that the deadliest activity on this list has a 0.032% chance of death. Check out the complete list below, including the fatality rate of each activity:

1. Mountaineering and Rock Climbing, 1 in 3,125

2. Cave Diving, 1 in 3,333

3. Driving, 1 in 7,142

4. Horseback Riding, 1 in 10,000

5. Paragliding, 1 in 13,513

6. Mountain Biking, 1 in 28,571

7. Hiking, 1 in 50,000

8. Motorcycle Riding, 1 in 58,823

9. Sky Diving, 1 in 90,909

10. Running of the Bulls, 1 in 111,111

11. Eating (Food Poisoning), 1 in 112,359

12. Jet Skiing, 1 in 125,000

13. Binge Drinking (Alcohol Poisoning), 1 in 142,857

14. Swimming (Open Water), 1 in 156,250

15. Surfing, 1 in 158,730

16. Sightseeing Flights (Plane and Helicopter), 1 in 181,818

17. White Water Rafting, 1 in 181,818

18. Submersible Tours, 1 in 200,000

19. Snorkelling, 1 in 200,000

20. Boating (Motor), 1 in 263,158

21. Cycling, 1 in 270,270

22. Swimming (Pool), 1 in 400,000

23. Bungee Jumping, 1 in 500,000

24. Hot Air Ballooning, 1 in 500,000

25. Recreational Scuba Diving, 1 in 555,556

26. Caving, 1 in 666,667

27. Skiing and Snowboarding, 1 in 1,075,269

28. Volcano Visits, 1 in 2,325,581

29. E-Scootering, 1 in 2,500,000

30. Ziplining, 1 in 50,000,000

31. Theme Park Rides, 1 in 100,000,000

32. Zorbing (no reported deaths)

33. Skywalks (no reported deaths)

34. Nuclear Tours (no reported deaths)

35. Shark Cage Diving (no reported deaths)

36. Volcano Boarding (no reported deaths)

You’ll notice that hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding all rank as more dangerous than riding in a submersible. That might feel unlikely considering the fate of the Titan, but most submarine tourism is operating out of vehicles that are much more regulated and aren’t making such deep dives.

What might come as the biggest surprise is that the five safest activities include shark cage diving, nuclear tours, zorbing (riding in a ball like Bubble Boy), theme park rides, and volcano boarding. That’s right! Shark cage diving is actually much, much, much safer than horseback riding.

"I hope this study reminds travelers that many of the adventure sports we consider perilous are extremely safe—and many of the holiday activities that we consider commonplace can actually be surprisingly dangerous,” Harry Dale, founder of Nomadic Yak, tells Thrillist.

You can get into all of the specifics about which activities are the most dangerous over on Nomadic Yak. I will be much quicker to book a shark dive over a paragliding going forward.