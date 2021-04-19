These Are the Most Diverse Cities in the U.S. Right Now

America is growing more diverse each year, some places quicker than others. The United States is quite literally built on unity—it's in the name—and as the nation continues to diversify, it's a great opportunity to embrace the strength that comes with a variety of perspectives and skills contributing to our society.

Financial advice site WalletHub was curious which major US cities boast the greatest diversity, so it conducted a series of studies to answer the question. Data was compiled for 13 metrics across five different categories: household diversity, religious diversity, socioeconomic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity.

The result is a definitive list of 501 cities, ranked from most to least diverse, which is summarized in the map and text below.