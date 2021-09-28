These Are the Most Dog-Friendly Companies to Work for in 2021

Americans are slowly but surely returning to the office, and while there are more than a few downsides, the fact that we have to leave our beloved pets home alone tops the list. Unless, of course, you work for a company that lets you bring Fido along.

Rover, aka the world's largest marketplace for pet care, has compiled a new report that identifies the dog-friendliest companies in 2021. After all, according to employees themself, 64% believe companies with a pet-friendly culture and perks care about their employees more. Some perks include dog cameos on video calls, virtual introductions to new dogs, and even swapping dog footage with co-workers. Meanwhile, 80% reported working with their pups improved mental health and wellness.

"There's a rising sentiment in American society that dogs are, in fact, a part of our nuclear families—they aren't just pets. The pandemic only accelerated and strengthened those feelings," Jovana Teodorovic, Rover's head of people and culture, said in a press release. "It's abundantly clear that pet-friendly benefits are not only appreciated by employees, but they're actually creating a more productive workforce and competitive hiring process. While some businesses may move to remote work, many others will transition back to the office or into a hybrid workplace plan. We anticipate more than ever that they'll consider where and how pets fit into the equation."

Here are the dog-friendliest companies to work for in the US right now:

1. Amazon (Seattle, Washington)

2. Athena health, LLC (Watertown, Massachusetts)

3. Trupanion (Seattle, Washington)

4. Kinship (New York, New York)

5. PetDesk (San Diego, California)

6. Stride Health (San Francisco, California)

7. Petco (San Diego, California)

8. Purina (St. Louis, Missouri)

9. SelfMade (New York, New York)

10. SS&C Advent (San Francisco, California)

11. WeWork (New York, New York)

12. VMware, Inc. (Palo Alto, California)

13. PeopleConnect People Search (San Diego, California)

14. PetSmart (Phoenix, Arizona)

15. Procore Technologies (Carpinteria, California)

16. Zogics (Lenox, Massachusetts)

17. Tripadvisor (Needham, Massachusetts)

18. Noodles & Company (Broomfield, Colorado)

19. FabFitFun (Los Angeles, California)

20. The Farmer'sDog (New York, New York)

It isn't just impacting employees either. According to Rover, 95% of US-based companies featured in the report believe that these pet-friendly practices have made hiring easier. In comparison, 93% said company morale has significantly increased due to better interaction, engagement, and communication.