These Are the Top Dog-Friendly Hotels Around the World

Dogs make everything better, which is why it's a major downer when your hotel won't accommodate your furry, four-legged friend. Luckily, Expedia is celebrating International Dog Day on Thursday with a list of the top dog-friendly hotels across the globe.

The travel booking site sifted through thousands of hotel reviews to find the top 12 properties with amenities for you and Fido. Hit up Nashville's Hotel Preston for free drink credits for you and a goodie bag for your pup, or venture to the Ovolo South Yarra in Melbourne, Australia, for the V.I.Pooch package, which even includes dog-friendly staff on hand to provide assistance when needed.

Here are the top 12 dog-friendly hotels in the world:

1. Hotel Normandie in Los Angeles

2. Edgewater hotel in Seattle

3. The Standard High Line in New York

4. Whitehall Hotel in Chicago

5. Hotel Nikko in San Francisco

6. Hotel Preston in Nashville

7. Live Aqua San Miguel de Allende Urban Resorts in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico

8. Montage Los Cabos in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico

9. Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Playa Mujeres, Quintana Roo, Mexico

10. Ovolo South Yarra in Melbourne, VIC, Australia

11. Hotel Chinzanso in Tokyo, Japan

12. The Gyle in London, England

While several of the hotels do require a daily dog fee, you'll get it right back in perks.