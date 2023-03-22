These Are the Most Expensive Airbnbs in the World
Have you ever wondered what $10,000 a night could get you?
Most people are thinking about cheap travel when they start planning trips. But sometimes, it is fun to fantasize about what money can get you (even if you don't have it). SMoney has put together a comprehensive list of the most expensive Airbnb rentals around the world, and most expensive Airbnbs in every country.
The most expensive Airbnb is located at Copperfield Bay, in the Bahamas. Musha Cay will cost guests an easy $60,000 each night. In exchange for that large chunk of change, guests will get to stay in a 12-bedroom villa located on Exuma Cay. It bills itself as one of the most luxurious islands in the world, and everything about this lustrous listing seems to support that claim.
You can explore the world's most expensive Airbnbs in the table below.
In the United States, the most expensive Airbnb according to this analysis is Cobb Road Daydream in Water Mill, New York. The property offers nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a tennis court, hot tub, and is located near a number of beaches. Each night will cost visitors $27,399.
Below are the most expensive Airbnbs in North America.
