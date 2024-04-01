Travelers Share the Most They've Ever Paid for Food at an Airport

When it comes to airport food, there are offerings that promise to be a real culinary experience, like One Flew South at Hartsfield International Airport in Atlanta—and then there is just about everything else you can find in an airport. The offerings that aren't exceptionally appetizing tend to range from very average to bad-but-digestible. But no matter the quality of the food you can find, one fact remains true across all categories: It is exorbitantly expensive.

Food prices at airports have become so absurd that they have gained viral attention on multiple social media platforms. In February, a viral post on X (Twitter) tracked the average cost of Chex Mix at airports across the country. That data alone proved that food prices inside airports are completely out of touch with our still-inflated regular world costs.

Now, in a viral post on the r/Travel subreddit, people are sharing the most money they have ever spent on food at the airport. The results are eye-popping, to say the least.