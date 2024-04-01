Travelers Share the Most They've Ever Paid for Food at an Airport
We are all dropping an incredible chunk of change on all those pre-boarding feasts.
When it comes to airport food, there are offerings that promise to be a real culinary experience, like One Flew South at Hartsfield International Airport in Atlanta—and then there is just about everything else you can find in an airport. The offerings that aren't exceptionally appetizing tend to range from very average to bad-but-digestible. But no matter the quality of the food you can find, one fact remains true across all categories: It is exorbitantly expensive.
Food prices at airports have become so absurd that they have gained viral attention on multiple social media platforms. In February, a viral post on X (Twitter) tracked the average cost of Chex Mix at airports across the country. That data alone proved that food prices inside airports are completely out of touch with our still-inflated regular world costs.
Now, in a viral post on the r/Travel subreddit, people are sharing the most money they have ever spent on food at the airport. The results are eye-popping, to say the least.
"…I found myself spending $26 for a basic BK Whopper Junior Meal plus a single Original Chicken Sandwich (for later plane ride / breakfast)," the original poster of the thread shared. "This was among the least priced of choices. I just had to laugh at the absurdity…Any expensive airport food stories you care to share for amusement."
And, like so many Reddit threads, the answers did not disappoint. Among the most egregious:
- "Geneva Switzerland. $9 USD for a bottle of water."
- "€27 [almost $29 as of this writing] for a beer and a chicken sandwich in Oslo airport last year !!!"
- "Last week I spent close to $20 on a regular sized bag of Haribos. Worth it."
- "$30 glass of wine at T5 at JFK. Still mad about it."
- "2 appetizers, 2 glasses of wine, $110. BOS"
And while there are plenty of reasons why airport food costs more—including the cost of airport retail space rent and low employee retention rates—a regular sized bag of Haribo shouldn’t cost $20, even if you were in an airport on the moon.
So tell us, what’s the most amount of money you've ever spent on food at the airport?
