The Airports Where It's Most Expensive to Catch an Uber

One of our biggest debates as travelers has to do with how you go about your transportation costs. In other words, how do you get from the airport to wherever you're staying once you've landed at your destination? If you don’t want to rent a vehicle, there’s really two options—you commute via public transportation or you order a cab.

Most times, opting for an Uber ride is more comfortable and efficient than public transportation, but it comes at a greater cost—a much greater one, in some cases. The good news is that you now can learn which airports around the world are most expensive as Uber destinations, so you can potentially choose another option when you’re there.

A new study by HawaiianIslands.com analyzed Uber rates at some of the world’s busiest airports, and compared the cost of traveling from the airport to the city center versus the cost of hopping on an Uber of the same distance from a town nearby. As such, the study then flagged which airports have the highest price premiums.

The most expensive airport for Uber rides is Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, located in Chile. There, Uber price premiums are 203.5% higher than the average counterpart for trips of the same distance. Looking solely at the US, California’s John Wayne Airport won the gold medal for most expensive Uber rides, with Uber premiums costing on average 116.4% more. All told, US airports represented five of the 15 most expensive airports in the ranking.

Take a look at the world’s airports with the heftiest Uber price premiums below: