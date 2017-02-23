America's Most Expensive City Isn't New York

City-living sure isn't doing anyone's wallet any favors. A new study just been released by Nested lays out -- in excruciating numbers -- how much it costs to live in the most expensive cities in the (Broke) United States of America, and the results aren't super encouraging if you'd planned on taking that cruise to the Caribbean anytime soon.

Detroit comes in at number 10. There you can raise a family on a combined income of less than $36,000 and can expect to spend about $457 a month on average in rent as a single person. Chicago, the nation's third-largest city, is cheap compared to New York and L.A., and a single person's monthly rent on average is $1,045. New York comes in second place for the most expensive spot, with the average person spending $1,994 on rent and making $82,000 annually. And rocketing to number one: San Francisco, where rent will run you $2,077 a month on average, and the annual income you need to raise a family is well over four times the average of Detroit.