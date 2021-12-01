These Are the Most Expensive Cities in the World Right Now

City living isn't cheap, no matter where you do it. Some cities, though, are more expensive than others. If you're looking for a new place to put down roots or just want to confirm that things could be worse, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has you covered. The company just released its annual Worldwide Cost of Living index, a list of the most expensive cities in the world.

In putting together its list, EIU looked at the cost of living in 173 cities by comparing more than 200 everyday products and services. According to its findings, the prices of goods and services increased by almost 3.5% from 2020, which it says is the highest rate of inflation in five years.

EIU's list features some well-known pricey places, but also some new ones. Tel Aviv, Israel, for example, topped the list for the first time ever. The city climbed five places in the rankings from its previous spot. Paris and Singapore, on the other hand, fell in the rankings. Only two American cities cracked the top 10, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, they were New York and Los Angeles.

Here's a look at the top 10 most expensive cities in the world in 2021:

Tel Aviv

Paris

Singapore

Zurich

Hong Kong

New York

Geneva

Copenhagen

Los Angeles

Osaka

Osaka, Japan, Geneva, and Zurich, Switzerland, were also previously ranked by EIU as some of the most liveable cities in the world. That's good to know if you're weighing the pros and cons of settling down somewhere: It might cost an arm and a leg, but it might be worth it.

EIU also ranked the cheapest cities in the world. No American cities were featured in the top 10.