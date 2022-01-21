America's Most Expensive Home Is Going on Sale for $295 Million

The cost of living has gone up for everyone in the US. But rent hikes and a seller's market are small potatoes compared to the behemoth of a home going up for sale next month. The One Bel Air is a Beverly Hills mansion that will be auctioned off by Concierge Auctions in February, with a starting price of $295 million.

The mansion is 105,000 square feet, sits on 3.8 acres of land, and has 21 bedrooms, 42 full bathrooms, and 7 half bathrooms. It also features a two-story library, a nightclub, five pools, a spa, a 10,000-square-foot sky deck, a jogging track, gym, bowling alley, tennis court, juice bar, 40-seat movie theater, hair and beauty salon, a guest home, staff quarters, a 30-car garage, six elevators, and a 10,000-bottle wine cellar. Basically, the home is a small town and you'll never have to leave it. In fact, it is considered to be the world's largest private residence, per Architectural Digest.