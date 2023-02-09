Here's the Most & Least Expensive Pizza in the U.S., Ranked by State

You can have it for dinner, or you can have it for lunch. Sometimes, you can even have it as a snack, and it is not unheard of to grab a slice for breakfast, either. Pizza is, quite literally, everywhere and the US is a huge fan. Depending on the state you're in, the dent in your wallet could vary considerably in size.

To celebrate National Pizza Day, Slice, a technology company that partners with 18,000 independent pizza shops across all 50 states, released its Slice of the Union report detailing fun facts about one of America's favorite foods, including the most popular pizza shop names, and the most loved pizza toppings. Among the data was a list of the most expensive pizza by state, which will surely help pizza enthusiasts plan their next culinary trip.

According to the findings, you'd better run to Oklahoma for a good deal. There, the average price of a large cheese pizza in 2022 was $12,70, which means that you could have a delicious meal for a little over $6 if you decide to share the pie with a friend. Oregon, on the opposite end of the list, charges an average of $26.94 for a large cheese pizza, earning it the title of the most expensive pizza in the US. The average cost across all states was $17.81.

You can take a look at the full list below, from least expensive to most expensive pizza in 2022, by state:Oklahoma: $12.70

Minnesota: $13.88

Alabama: $14.80

Kansas: $14.96

North Dakota: $15.35

Mississippi: $15.50

Delaware: $15.70

New Hampshire: $15.74

Ohio: $15.89

Maryland: $15.97

Michigan: $16.01

Texas: $16.06

Pennsylvania: $16.34

Louisiana: $16.40

Arkansas: $16.46

Massachusetts: $16.49

Rhode Island: $16.52

Maine: $16.53

Montana: $16.66

Missouri: $16.72

New Jersey: $16.86

Tennessee: $16.93

South Dakota: $16.94

Kentucky: $17.15

Utah: $17.17

South Carolina: $17.33

North Carolina : $17.35

West Virginia: $17.40

Virginia: $17.45

Georgia: $17.61

Connecticut: $18.15

Florida: $18.21

New Mexico: $18.60

Indiana: $18.66

Iowa: $18.71

Idaho: $18.76

Wisconsin: $18.84

Nebraska: $18.91

Arizona: $19.28

Vermont: $19.30

Nevada: $19.34

Hawaii: $19.50

New York: $19.73

Wyoming: $20.54

California: $21.19

Colorado: $21.23

Alaska: $21.74

Illinois: $22.52

Washington: $23.34

Oregon: $26.94

To check out the complete report to learn more, you can visit this website.