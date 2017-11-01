These Are the Most Expensive Restaurants in Every State

Restaurants go out of their way to earn distinctions for the exceptional quality of their cuisine and overall dining experience. Michelin stars, James Beard award-winning chefs, rave reviews in local publications -- they chase them all.
Most probably aren't pining to land on any "most expensive" lists, but that doesn't mean people aren't inherently curious which eateries are guaranteed to wallop their wallets. If you've been wondering which hotspot is the priciest where you live, it's your lucky day: there's a brand new list highlighting the most expensive restaurant in every state.
The list, which was compiled by the team at 24/7 Wall St., highlights the priciest place to grab a meal in every state (sorry, DC). To determine the winner, they first considered restaurants in a given state that were identified as "best" by Zagat, awarded four to five stars by Forbes Travel Guide, awarded four to five diamonds by AAA, or specified as expensive in other media sources. Then they narrowed the selection for each state to a single location by building an index that weighed each establishment's average entree price and the price of its most expensive entree item.
Of course, "expensive" is all relative, and the priciest spot in a state like South Dakota likely isn't going to drain your bank account quite like the most expensive eatery in California. However, there are a few states on the list that may surprise you for having particularly pricey, or relatively affordable, expensive establishments. One thing that probably won't come as a surprise: New York boasts the most expensive restaurant in the country. Keep scrolling to find out what earned the top spot in your state.
Alabama: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille (Birmingham)
Average entree price: $46.63
Alaska: Crow’s Nest (Anchorage)
Average entree price: $45.60
Arizona: Bourbon Steak (Scottsdale)
Average entree price: $78.07
Arkansas: So Restaurant-Bar (Little Rock)
Average entree price: $39.63
California: Saison (San Francisco)
Average entree price: $398 (fixed price)
Colorado: Edge Restaurant & Bar (Denver)
Average entree price: $65.08
Connecticut: David Burke Prime (Mashantucket)
Average entree price: $102.30
Delaware: The Green Room (Wilmington)
Average entree price: $36.29
Florida: Naoe (Miami)
Average entree price: $200 (fixed price)
Georgia: The Georgian Room (Sea Island)
Average entree price: $125 (fixed price)
Hawaii: La Mer (Honolulu)
Average entree price: $151
Idaho: State & Lamp (Boise)
Average entree price: $80 (fixed price)
Illinois: Alinea (Chicago)
Average entree price: $283
Indiana: St. Elmo’s Steakhouse (Indianapolis)
Average entree price: $46.40
Iowa: 801 Chophouse (Des Moines)
Average entree price: $48.56
Kansas: Scotch & Sirloin (Wichita)
Average entree price: $36.60
Kentucky: Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse (Louisville)
Average entree price: $50.35
Louisiana: Square Root (New Orleans)
Average entree price: $106.67
Maine: White Barn Inn (Kennebunk)
Average entree price: $125 (fixed price)
Maryland: Charleston (Baltimore)
Average entree price: $101.50
Massachusetts: Menton (Boston)
Average entree price: $165 (fixed price)
Michigan: Iridescence (Detroit)
Average entree price: $55.78
Minnesota: Travail Kitchen (Robbinsdale)
Average entree price: $92.38
Mississippi: BR Prime (Biloxi)
Average entree price: $55.70
Missouri: Pierpont’s (Kansas City)
Average entree price: $44.74
Montana: TEN (Billings)
Average entree price: $36.93
Nebraska: 801 Chophouse (Omaha)
Average entree price: $53.30
Nevada: Joël Robuchon (Las Vegas)
Average entree price: $247.75
New Hampshire: Hanover Street Chophouse (Manchester)
Average entree price: $42
New Jersey: Restaurant Latour (Hamburg)
Average entree price: $115 (fixed price)
New Mexico: The Anasazi (Sante Fe)
Average entree price: $38.14
New York: Masa (NYC)
Average entree price: $595 (fixed price)
North Carolina: Fearrington House Restaurant (Pittsboro)
Average entree price: $105
North Dakota: 40 Steak & Seafood (Bismarck)
Average entree price: $28.46
Ohio: Orchids at Palm Court (Cincinnati)
Average entree price: $89.25
Oklahoma: Red Primesteak (Oklahoma City)
Average entree price: $46.60
Oregon: Castanga (Portland)
Average entree price: $165 (fixed price)
Pennsylvania: Vetri Cucina (Philadelphia)
Average entree price: $155 (fixed price)
Rhode Island: Gracie’s (Providence)
Average entree price: $93.75
South Carolina: Hall’s Chophouse (Charleston)
Average entree price: $49.90
South Dakota: Delmonico Grill (Rapid City)
Average entree price: $38.44
Tennessee: Chez Philippe (Memphis)
Average entree price: $115
Texas: Killen’s Steakhouse (Pearland)
Average entree price: $66.21
Utah: Riverhorse on Main (Park City)
Average entree price: $39.85
Vermont: Guild Tavern (South Burlington)
Average entree price: $39.95
Virginia: The Inn at Little Washington (Washington)
Average entree price: $218 (fixed price)
Washington: The Herbfarm (Woodinville)
Average entree price: $235
West Virginia: Sefano’s (Morgantown)
Average entree price: $42.19
Wisconsin: Republic Chophouse (Green Bay)
Average entree price: $51.74
Wyoming: Jenny Lake Lodge (Moose)
Average entree price: $92 (fixed price)
