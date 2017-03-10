This Stupid Taco Costs $25,000

Tacos are delicious, but the best of all, they're cheap. For $3 (and often less), you can get fish, chicken, or steak in a magic disc, straight to your mouth. It's one of the best aspects of Mexican cuisine and an obviously egregious problem when Mexican spots like Chipotle somehow screw it up.

But here's a new, insane sin: Chef Juan Licerio Alcala has created a $25,000 taco that apparently no one actually wants to order. He runs the kitchen at the Grand Velas Los Cabos resort hotel in Baja California, Mexico, where you pay thousands and thousands of dollars a night to stay in rooms that are probably too nice for most average humans to enjoy, kinda like this taco.