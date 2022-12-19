These Are the Most Expensive Travel Destinations in the World

We are always on the hunt for cheap travel experiences. Budgeting for a vacation is challenging, especially now when inflation drives the cost of everything through the roof. But, in the opposite direction, there are the most expensive trips in the world. The kind of trips that are likely to be half of the average person's yearly salary.

According to Squaremouth.com, the most expensive destinations in 2022 were in Africa, Antarctica, and the islands of Oceania. Squaremouth's data shows that travelers spent 44% more on trips to the 25 most expensive destinations than other countries. In total, 21,000 travelers spent $133 million on these destinations. Below are the 10 most expensive countries and the average trip cost to that location.



Congo, $32,420.00

Botswana, $17,753.80

Antarctica, $17,730.93

Zimbabwe, $14,393.87

Tanzania, $13,244.88

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, $12,874.45

Marshall Islands, $12,405.38

Kenya, $11,574.77

Central African Republic, $10,651.98

Monaco, $10,247.35



In 2022, travel to the Antarctic increased in popularity by 134%. So if that's on your travel bucket list, plan on spending quite a bit more money, and be prepared to battle larger crowds.