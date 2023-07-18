This Tiny Caribbean Island Town Is the World's Most Expensive Travel Destination

Traveling can be a phenomenal rush, but you know what isn’t so great? Coming back from vacation and seeing your bank account after a trip. Personally, money spent on travel is always money well spent, but I would be lying if I told you that, at times, I wish I had been a little more financially conservative.

There are ways to tackle that, to make sure you enjoy your trip to the fullest while not going broke in the process. For example, picking a smart destination is a great start. The team at FloridaPanhandle.com, the travel brand that promotes the region of the same name, has got your back on that. They analyzed data from over 100 popular vacation destinations and created a list of the most expensive locations in the world—so if you're thinking about visiting one of these spots, you know what you're walking into.

To come up with the results, the site took into account a variety of factors. In addition to gathering data around accommodations and average rates, they also looked at average costs for daily transportation, top three most popular attractions, food, and flights.The absolute winner in the most expensive category was Gustavia, Saint Barthélemy, where the total cost of a single day for one person averages at a whopping $1,852—and that doesn't even include flights. According to findings, a roundtrip flight from a popular airport costs an average $2,772. The average daily meal cost is $58, and the average daily accommodation rate is pretty pricey too at $1,700 per person. If you do decide to visit, you'll be pleased to know that top attractions are free, since they're all nature-based.

For the world's second most expensive travel destination, you'll have to travel to Europe. Gstaad, Switzerland is a pretty popular winter locale, and while the scenery is breathtaking, so are the prices. Hotels are, on average, from $1,316 to $1,841 for your nightly rate, and you should expect to spend around $177 on average for daily food. On top of all that, you should also consider adding flights, which can cost an average $1,281 if flying from a major US airport.

The bronze medal goes to a US destination, but once you learn where it is, you won't find the results too surprising. Aspen, Colorado is famous for being one of the most luxurious and expensive ski towns in the world, and prices there are known to be sky-high. The average nightly rate for a hotel room is $1,385, and you'll have to add to it all the general attractions and transportation costs, which can make your expenses increase dramatically. Plus, flights aren't exactly cheap either—you should expect to pay an average $770 per roundtrip ticket from select major airports.

Take a look at the map below outlining all the most expensive travel destinations in the world.