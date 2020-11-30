News These Maps Show the Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the U.S. This Year California and New York steal the show.

Do you ever wonder where the 2% lives? Real estate blog PropertyShark has the answer, presented in a series of maps that reveal the most expensive ZIP codes in the nation this year. After calculating the median housing cost in each ZIP code based on closed home sales, PropertyShark came to several conclusions. The 121 most expensive ZIP codes span only 11 states: California, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Washington. Let's dive in.

PropertyShark

You'll notice that a large share of the 121 ZIP codes falls in California and New York: The states have 87 and 20, respectively. In a shock to nobody—the term "coastal elite" didn't come from nowhere—the most expensive locales are in coastal or almost-coastal regions. When we zoom in on the top 11 ZIP codes (two of them tied for third place), California and New York still hold down the fort.

PropertyShark

Eight of the top 11 priciest ZIP codes are in California and two are in New York. The state of Washington is the only other representation in this map, taking the ninth position. For the fourth year in a row, Atherton, California, took the top slot with a median price of $7 million. The second most expensive locale is Sagaponack, New York, in the Hamptons, which charts a full $3.12 million below Atherton. And coming in third we have a complete tie between two Southern California cities—Santa Monica and Beverly Hills.

PropertyShark

The ZIP code with the steepest median price hike over the last year is 10069, located in the Upper West Side neighborhood of New York City. The expensive ZIP code with the steepest median price drop is also located in NYC: ZIP code 10018, located in Midtown's Garment District. PropertyShark's full report includes several more maps that break down the priciest areas of major cities and regions to push the visuals even further, plus a complete list of the 121 most expensive ZIP codes. Here are the first 15 ZIP codes on the list, to give you a little taste: 1. 94027 (Atherton, CA): $7 million

2. 11962 (Sagaponack, NY): $3.88 million

3. 90402 (Santa Monica, CA): $3.75 million*

3. 90210 (Beverly Hills, CA): $3.75 million*

4. 94957 (Ross, CA): $3.61 million

5. 94028 (Portola Valley, CA): $3.53 million

6. 94022 (Los Altos, CA): $3.45 million

7. 11932 (Bridgehampton, NY): $3.33 million

8. 94301 (Palo Alto, CA): $3.3 million

9. 98039 (Medina, WA): $3.23 million

10. 94024 (Los Altos, CA): $3.2 million

11. 10007 (New York, NY): $3.15 million

12. 94010 (Burlingame, CA): $3.1 million

13. 10013 (New York, NY): $3 million

14. 92657 (Newport Coast, CA): $3 million

15. 94920 (Belvedere Tiburon, CA): $2.96 million *Denotes a tie