These Are the 10 Most Festive Cities in America

When you think of Christmas, what's the image that comes to mind? A trimmed tree stuffed with presents under the tree? Hot chocolate and Christmas movies? A picturesque snowscape? I think of Justin Hartley in A Bad Moms Christmas wearing a Santa hat. Ho ho ho! (Sorry, Chrishell.) When it comes to which cities evoke the most festive holiday spirit, Travelbag has compiled ample data to rank the most festive cities in America.

The study analyzed data from Google search and Instagram hashtags to determine where Christmas-related tags were being put to the most use. Here are the 10 most festive cities according to this data:

1. Chicago

2. New York City

3. Miami

4. Atlanta

5. Denver

6. Las Vegas

7. Minneapolis

8. Boston

9. Seattle

10. Baltimore

If you’re wondering how Chicago beat out New York, it really comes down to Christmas markets. Chicago is the most popular city for Christmas market searches, with 12,100 Google searches, according to the research. New York comes in a close second, though it is the most popular solely based on Instagram hashtags. As someone who has had to commute past Rockefeller Center a time or two during the month of December, this does not surprise me!

"Christmas is the most magical time of the year, with many people getting ready for the holidays from the beginning of December—if not earlier," Lesley Rollo, Managing Director at Travelbag, said in a statement shared with Thrillist. "While everyone will have different traditions when it comes to the festive period, going out and enjoying Christmas markets to get into the Christmas spirit is an essential part for most. New York City is known to be an iconic destination for Christmas, but the US has so many spectacular cities to offer—why not beat the crowds and explore a new city?"

The third option may be the most out of left field; the sunny beaches of Miami don't immediately bring to mind feelings of holiday cheer. But I guess if you think about that cartoon of Santa at the beach, it makes a bit more sense.

