Here Are the Most Fun Cities in America, According to a New Study
WalletHub’s analysis includes cities from every single state.
When choosing where to move, or even just where you want to visit, there are a lot of factors. Affordability, housing options, public transportation, etc. But, no matter why you are heading to a new location, it can't be understated just how important it is to factor in the vibe. Is it a business city? A bar city? A club city? A sporting events city? In other words, how are you going to have fun?
Fortunately, WalletHub is taking the guesswork out of picking the most fun cities in America. In the latest study from the company ranks 182 US cities on just how fun they are, based on three categories of factors: Entertainment and Recreation, Nightlife and Parties, and Costs. That third portion is more relevant than ever. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American spends about $3,500 on entertainment each year. If you're spending major chunks of change on having fun, it's only smart to make sure your dollar stretches as far as it can.
"At WalletHub, we define such a place as one that packs a little bit of everything for everyone—except maybe people seeking the most extreme of thrills," the study states. "In a city with enough variety, you won't have to compromise with your friends, your family or even yourself about the next fun activity to do alone or together."
Below are the 20 most fun cities in the country, based on WalletHub’s analysis:
1. Las Vegas
2. Orlando
3. Miami
4. Atlanta
5. New Orleans
6. San Francisco
7. Austin
8. Honolulu
9. New York City
10. Chicago
11. Cincinnati
12. Tampa, Florida
13. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
14. Portland, Oregon
15. Denver
16. San Diego
17. Washington, D.C.
18. Houston
19. St. Louis
20. Los Angeles
As you can see, Las Vegas came in the top spot. If you've ever seen the Hangover Trilogy, certain parts of The Godfather Part II, or the first half of Showgirls, this definitely makes sense. It's a city dedicated to luring people in search of a good time. In a close second is Orlando, which I would argue is the family-friendly version of Vegas. As the home of theme parks, thrill rides, and adults dressing up as cartoons, I can't say I'm surprised!
See the complete ranking of all 182 cities over on WalletHub.
