Here Are the Most Fun Cities in America, According to a New Study

When choosing where to move, or even just where you want to visit, there are a lot of factors. Affordability, housing options, public transportation, etc. But, no matter why you are heading to a new location, it can't be understated just how important it is to factor in the vibe. Is it a business city? A bar city? A club city? A sporting events city? In other words, how are you going to have fun?

Fortunately, WalletHub is taking the guesswork out of picking the most fun cities in America. In the latest study from the company ranks 182 US cities on just how fun they are, based on three categories of factors: Entertainment and Recreation, Nightlife and Parties, and Costs. That third portion is more relevant than ever. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American spends about $3,500 on entertainment each year. If you're spending major chunks of change on having fun, it's only smart to make sure your dollar stretches as far as it can.

"At WalletHub, we define such a place as one that packs a little bit of everything for everyone—except maybe people seeking the most extreme of thrills," the study states. "In a city with enough variety, you won't have to compromise with your friends, your family or even yourself about the next fun activity to do alone or together."