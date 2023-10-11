Here Are the Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation's Historic Hotels of America program has officially named 25 hotels that have been determined to be the most haunted hotels in the United States. The list was unveiled on Tuesday, and includes hotels built all the way back in 1716, as well as hotels built more recently, all the way up to 1959.

The places on this list are "places where generations of staff and guests pass on tales of spectral Revolutionary War soldiers, smoky silhouettes of the US Presidents, the melancholy spirits of tragic would-be brides, unexplained footsteps, as well as friendly phantom bellhops and engineers," according to Historic Hotels of America.

Check out the complete list of hotels below, including their location and the date they were originally built.

1. Concord's Colonial Inn (1716)

Concord, Massachusetts

2. The Omni Homestead Resort (1766)

Hot Springs, Virginia

3. Historic Inns of Annapolis (1772)

Annapolis, Maryland

4. The Red Lion Inn (1773)

Stockbridge, Massachusetts

5. The Sayre Mansion (1858)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

6. The Menger Hotel (1859)

San Antonio, Texas

7. Hotel Monteleone (1886)

New Orleans, Louisiana

8. 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa (1886)

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

9. Jekyll Island Club Resort (1887)

Jekyll Island, Georgia

10. Casa Monica Resort & Spa (1888)

St. Augustine, Florida

11. Hotel del Coronado (1888)

Coronado, California

12. Airlie (1899)

Warrenton, Virginia

13. Omni Mount Washington (1902)

Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

14. Omni Grove Park Inn (1913)

Asheville, North Carolina

15. Claremont Club & Spa, A Fairmont Hotel (1915)

Berkeley, California

16. La Fonda on the Plaza (1922)

Santa Fe, New Mexico

17. The Emily Morgan San Antonio - a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel (1924)

San Antonio, Texas

18. Hawthorne Hotel (1925)

Salem, Massachusetts

19. The Hotel Viking (1926)

Newport, Rhode Island

20. Hotel Saranac, Curio Collection by Hilton (1927)

Saranac Lake, New York

21. The Hassayampa Inn (1927)

Prescott, Arizona

22. Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center (1927)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

23. Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa (1927)

Sonoma, California

24. The Wort Hotel (1941)

Jackson, Wyoming

25. Tubac Golf Resort and Spa (1959)

Tubac, Arizona

"The spirits reported to reside within these Historic Hotels of America have been described as sad to happy, shy to friendly, slowly meandering to in a rush, in casual coveralls to elegant finery and range from young to old," said Lawrence Horwitz, the executive vice president of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide, in a statement. "Some pre-date the construction of the hotel and others figure prominently from the early years of the historic hotels. More than mere ghost stories, these enduring legends contribute to the unique qualities of the inns, resorts, and hotels of Historic Hotels of America."

You can learn more about the haunted hotels and the Historic Hotels of America program at HistoricHotels.org.