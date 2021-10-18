Here Are the Most Haunted States & Road Trip Routes in the U.S.

We are just a few weeks shy of Halloween. Although many of us may have sweet treats and costume ideas on our minds, some, like me, have started to think about more spooky things. Like, what’s the most haunted state in America? Lucky for me, CardsChat analyzed almost half a century of recorded ghost sightings to reveal where you are most likely to encounter a ghost in the US. The study mapped out spooky hotspots and haunted road trip routes. The stats collected data back to 1972 and are a collection of 62,482 ghost sightings. Surprisingly 2012 had the highest year of reports with a whopping 3697 sightings recorded.

Thrillist TV History of

Courtesy of CardsChat

The top five haunted states in the US are: 1. Texas with 7099 sightings

2. California with 6558 sightings

3. Ohio with 2776 sightings

4. Michigan with 2576 sightings

5. Illinois with 2398 sightings The top five states least likely to see ghosts: 1. Delaware with 124 sightings

2. Hawaii with 182 sightings

3. Wyoming with 201 sightings

4. Vermont with 224 sightings

5. Alaska with 228 sightings Along with covering the most haunted states, the study also took a look at the spookiest road trip routes. Six out of the top 10 of the most haunted states had the spookiest road trips as well, and New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois took the top spots.

Courtesy of CardsChat

Along with sharing the creepiest routes in the country, CardsChat has mapped out spooky hotspots where people can visit for some hair-raising fun if that's your thing. I, for one, look at this as a map of great places to avoid.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.