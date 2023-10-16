These Are Allegedly the Most Haunted U.S. States

If you haven't checked your calendar lately, we have news for you: We are fast approaching peak scary season, the time of year for all things that go bump in the night to come out and play.

If you're seeking out a scare, though, your luck may vary based on where you live. Put simply, some places are just more (allegedly) haunted than others. A just-released study by SmokyMountains.com, the folks who also have their finger on the pulse of week-by-week fall foliage predictions in the US, has named the most haunted states in the country. To do so, the team evaluated each state based on the number of Spirit Halloween stores it is home to, how many haunted house attractions it has, how highly rated those haunted houses are, and the volume of search results for its most haunted location.

As it turns out, California is the overall winner in terms of the most haunted states. It flaunts a whopping number of 172 Spirit Halloween stores, and there are 128 haunted houses throughout the state. Utah came in second place with a much lower number of Spirit Halloween stores (23) and haunted houses (29), but an average haunted house rating of 4.4/5, and the second-highest daily average search results for its most haunted location, with 1,044,000 average Google searches looking to learn more about Utah's Union Station. A true wild card, New Hampshire, came in third place. Check out the rest of the top 10 most haunted states, according to the study, below: