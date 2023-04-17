The Most and Least Expensive Travel Destinations in the World, Ranked

Planning a cheap trip can be really challenging – beyond finding affordable flights, the costs when you arrive at your destination are also pretty extensive and can make or break your ability to afford your big vacation. Over at travel blog Traveller’s Elixir, travel experts have just conducted a survey to determine the 10 most affordable and most expensive vacation destinations, based on the average cost of a five-day trip.

The survey evaluated 60 different of the world's most popular travel destinations to determine which locations are light on your pockets, and which will require some serious saving ahead of time. These average prices accounted for average hotel and food prices, transportation costs, and attraction prices. Notably, the ranking did not consider the price of airfare, so you would need to factor that into your budgeting separately.

Here are the 10 most expensive destinations, and the average cost of a five-day stay, according to the survey:

1. Monaco, $2,258

2. St Barts, $2,181

3. Gstaad, Switzerland, $2,065

4. Reykjavik, Iceland, $1,919

5. Bora Bora, $1,918

6. Honolulu, US, $1,914

7. San Francisco, US, $1,885

8. New York City, US, $1,779

9. Grand Cayman, $1,637

10. Venice, Italy, $1,548

On the other end of the price spectrum, here are the 10 most affordable destinations based on the average cost of a five-day stay:

1. Delhi, India, $181

2. Phnom Penh, Cambodia, $224

3. Kathmandu, Nepal, $229

4. Tbilisi, Georgia, $249

5. Medellin, Colombia, $255

6. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, $259

7. Chiang Mai, Thailand, $286

8. Cairo, Egypt, $289

9. Luang Prabang, Laos, $291

10. Bangkok, Thailand, $292

These are price averages, so it's likely that when you are planning your own trip you’ll spend more or less in each location depending on your personal preferences. But, it’s a good place to start if you’re looking to go on a longer trip without spending too much. The biggest factor in affordability is of course the costs of flights, which can make even the most cost-friendly city out of range.