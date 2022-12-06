These Are the States Most Likely to Have a Snowy Christmas This Year
Who doesn't enjoy a white Christmas? Here's where you might find one.
The holidays are synonymous with snowy landscapes in many parts of the country. Even if you're in an area that rarely sees snow, you may be hoping for a dusting of snow or a trip further north.
AccuWeather has shared details on where in the US it is most likely to be snowy over the holidays in its annual Christmas forecast. It's just a forecast from weeks in advance of the day, but it might help you with plans if you can't make it through the end of December without spending some time in a winter wonderland.
Broadly, the company says that "chances aren't overwhelmingly high for large parts of the nation." Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok notes that La Niña's presence this year may mean more storms across the northern parts of the US, leaving "southern sections of the country drier than normal."
AccuWeather has shared a map of its forecast, with a "white Christmas" being defined as areas projected to have at least an inch of snow on the ground by December 25.
In the Northeast, there is already a lot of snow in some areas. You may remember that intense snowstorm that already tracked across parts of the Northeast, dumping around six feet of snow in Buffalo and other cities. Still, AccuWeather says that the chance of a snowy holiday are lower than normal through most of New England despite the region forecast to have more snow than an average year across the winter.
The forecast projects a snowy holiday through much of the Northwest and along the Rockies. The Upper Midwest is also, unsurprisingly, in for a snowy late December. Much of the region is also snow-covered, but Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Michigan are all inside the "white Christmas" region as are parts of South Dakota, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, and Ohio.