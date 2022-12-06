These Are the States Most Likely to Have a Snowy Christmas This Year

The holidays are synonymous with snowy landscapes in many parts of the country. Even if you're in an area that rarely sees snow, you may be hoping for a dusting of snow or a trip further north.

AccuWeather has shared details on where in the US it is most likely to be snowy over the holidays in its annual Christmas forecast. It's just a forecast from weeks in advance of the day, but it might help you with plans if you can't make it through the end of December without spending some time in a winter wonderland.

Broadly, the company says that "chances aren't overwhelmingly high for large parts of the nation." Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok notes that La Niña's presence this year may mean more storms across the northern parts of the US, leaving "southern sections of the country drier than normal."