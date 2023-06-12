The Most Beloved Buildings in the World, According to a New Study

There are, like, a lot of buildings in the world. A rough estimate puts the total number of buildings at 100 billion. Rounding up the earth's population, that is 12.5 buildings for every person on the planet. So many buildings that universal housing shouldn't be an issue; but I'm not here to radicalize you. Lived experiences in this dystopic, capitalist, neo-fascist hellscape can do that well enough. Let's talk about buildings. If, from all the world's 100 billion buildings, you had to pick one, which would be your favorite? According to Buildworld, there's a general consensus, at least for English speakers. Using a list of the 6,000 most famous buildings in the world and a series of Twitter searchers, a list of the top 10 most loved buildings was determined.

At the top of the list was Osaka Castle, in Japan. In Twitter posts, 97.5% of tweets are positive posts about its design. In close second was Ely Cathedral in Ely, England. In third place was Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Netherlands. A pretty nice mix of buildings for sure. None of my favorite buildings have made it into the top 10, but I don't expect everyone to have the same exceptional taste as I do. (My personal top three are Hagia Sophia in Turkey, Las Lajas Sanctuary in Colombia, and the giant Bass Pro Pyramid in the US.) "For many of the world's best-loved buildings, from 20th-century modernist gems like the Empire State Building and Fallingwater to the historic English cathedrals of Ely and Lincoln, their design reflects their era of construction but also acts as a timeless statement for future generations to enjoy and preserve," Buildworld observes. Exactly, just like the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid tells its very own story, one I'm sure future generations will cherish.

Looking for more travel inspo? If you're ready for an adventure but not sure where you'd like to go or what to do, we're on it. The best new hotels opening up around the world. The most exciting places to travel without a passport. The world's best beaches, as ranked by travel influencers. It's all here along with all the travel news you need to stay informed and inspired.