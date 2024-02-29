The World's Most Luxurious Airports Named in a New Study

We have bad news for American travelers with a passion for luxury. If you're looking for an airport that matches your fancy vibe, you'll (mostly) have to head out of the country.

Or at least, that's what new research from travel insurance provider AllClear found out. In an effort to find and rank the world's most luxurious airports, the team behind the study took into consideration 1,800 airports around the world, and looked at the number and the quality of the fanciest amenities they offer travelers. What that means, in short, is that they looked at the number of lounges, how many designer stores an airport flaunts, and even at champagne and caviar availability for travelers. All the amenities were then weighed, and each airport received a luxury score ranging from zero to 100.

The overall winner is certainly not a shocking revelation. With a whopping luxury score of 83/100, Dubai International Airport brought home the gold medal for being the most high-end airport in the world, all thanks to its stellar amenities, including more than 30 different lounges.

You'll have to travel through London Heathrow to experience the study's runner-up of luxurious travel. The British airport scored 82 points in the ranking, which is just nine more than the bronze medalist, Doha's Hamad International Airport.

But let's get back to the bad news for US travelers: Sadly, no US airport made the top 10. Yet, one of them came pretty close. New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport snagged the 11th place in the ranking, thanks, in part, to its many designer stores.

Take a look at the top 15 most luxurious airports in the world and their luxury score below:

1. Dubai International Airport: 83/100

2. London Heathrow Airport: 82/100

3. Hamad International Airport: 73/100

4. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport: 66/100

5. Sydney International Airport: 61/100

6. Singapore Changi Airport: 61/100

7. Suvarnabhumi International Airport: 55/100

8. Hong Kong International Airport: 52/100

9. Frankfurt Airport: 52/100

10. Narita International Airport: 49/100

11. New York John F. Kennedy International Airport: 48/100

12. Incheon International Airport: 45/100

13. Munich Airport: 45/100

14. Zurich Airport: 44/100

15. Tokyo Haneda International Airport: 42/100