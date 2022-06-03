This City's Name Is Reportedly the Most Mispronounced in the World
Hint: it's a city featured in one of the 'Twilight' films.
According to a study from WordTips, a word game website, one of the things people all over the world have a hard time with is pronouncing the names of cities. Which, honestly, makes sense. Cities tend to be named in the language native to that location, and there are a lot of languages. Even if you're fluent in multiple languages, it's still likely that you’ll come across some words that will trip you up. As someone only fluent in English, I find my tongue tripping over words like “reciprocity” too often.
The study found that people were listening to the pronunciation of city names millions and millions times. Ten cities rose to the top as the most commonly searched, and you can see them all in the chart below. But coming in at No. 1 was a place featured in Bella Swan’s honeymoon adventure.
The pronunciation of Rio de Janeiro was listened to 7,000,000 times—far above any other city name. For those wondering now if they’ve been saying wrong this whole time, WordTips has the proper Portuguese pronunciation down as “Ree-oh dey zhuh-nair-oh.” I definitely was using more of a “juh” not a “zhuh.”
The precise pronunciation obviously varies throughout Brazil. Just like every American doesn’t speak English the same way, the same goes for other countries and languages, too. But going forward, we can feel a little bit more confident and informed when inevitably listing off Rio de Janeiro as a dream destination.
