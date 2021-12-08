Candy from 'Squid Game' and Chipotle Are Among 2021's Most Mispronounced Words

Words can be challenging. They can be hard to come up with, hard to spell, and hard to pronounce. But rest assured, you’re not alone. According to the US Captioning Company and the British Institute of Verbatim Reporters, there are a ton of words that trip people up. Chipotle, and the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, are just a few on the list.

The list, which dropped on Tuesday, details the words that are most often mispronounced by newscasters and people on TV in the US this year. The US Captioning Company also surveyed its members to help generate the list, which is now in its 6th year and commissioned by Babbel, per AP.

Esteban Touma, a standup comedian and teacher for Babbel Live, told AP, “Newscasters in the US have struggled with 2021′s new words and names while reporting on key sporting events, viral internet trends, and emerging celebrities.”

Here are some of the most mispronounced words of 2021, with definitions provided by Babbel and phonetics by language expert Todd Ehresmann:

Cheugy [CHOO-gee]

A term popularized by Gen Z and used to mock an outdated and unfashionable aesthetic typically associated with millennials (such as “Live, Laugh, Love” signs).

Chipotle [chih-POHT-lay]

The American fast-food chain became the center of a viral trend this year challenging baby boomers to pronounce the name.

Dalgona [tal-goh-NAH]

A Korean treat made with melted sugar and baking soda, popularized following the September release of Netflix’s Squid Game.

Pronunciation note: Some speakers seem to produce a “K” instead of the “G” in the middle syllable.

Ethereum [ih-THEE-ree-um]

The cryptocurrency that skyrocketed in value this year amid the decentralized-currency boom.

Ever Given [EV-er GIV-en]

The name of the ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March, costing billions of dollars in lost trade. Many newscasters mistook the name of the ship as “Evergreen,” the name of the company that owns the vessel and which was printed on its hull.

Eilish (EYE-lish):

The Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish.

Glasgow [GLAHZ-go]

The host city of November’s 2021 United Nations Climate Conference was mispronounced by both President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama.

Kelce [KEL-ss]

The Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, revealed on the radio this year that his teammates and the media had been mispronouncing his name for years.

Shein [SHEE-in]

The Chinese fast fashion company at the center of the viral “Shein haul” trend, in which participants record themselves trying on numerous outfits from the company.

Stefanos Tsitsipas [STEH-fuh-nohs TSEE-tsee-pas]

Currently ranked as the fourth-best tennis player in the world, the Greek athlete rose to international prominence when he lost against Novak Djokovic in the final of the French Open on June 13.

Yassify [YEAH-sih-fai]

A popular trend whereby multiple beauty filters are applied to well-known pictures or portraits for comic effect.

So next time someone corrects you on how you pronounce Chipotle, just know there is someone out there who is struggling just like you. But, just break it down with me real quick: Chih-POHT-lay.