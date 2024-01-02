Here Are the Most On-Time Airlines and Airports in the World

As we book our trips and plan our travel for 2024, data is always helpful. Knowing which destinations will be the busiest and which will be the most affordable can help you plan for a cheaper, more relaxing trip. Other useful information? Which airline is most likely to get you to your destination on time.

Cirium, a top aviation analytics company, just released its data on the most on-time airlines of 2023. This is the kind of ranking that can help you make choices about which airline you're going to fly in 2024—especially if it's for a short trip where you want to minimize the amount of time you spend at the airport and maximize the time you spend exploring.

So, who comes out on top according to Cirium's data? Delta Air Lines was named the most on-time airline in North America for the third year in a row, while Colombian carrier Avianca Airlines was the most on-time airline of the entire globe last year. When it came to airports, the global leader was actually right here in the US. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had the most on-time 2023 departures, with flights leaving on time 84.44% of the time.

"It's incredible to witness Delta Air Lines winning its third consecutive Platinum Award and topping the North American Category,” Cirium CEO Jeremy Bowen said in a statement. “Other airline and airport winners steered through the year's operational hurdles with exceptional performance. Their relentless pursuit of efficiency and punctuality is commendable as we venture into 2024, a year brimming with promise for the aviation sector."

The Cirium data is compiled from over 600 sources, and includes data from airlines, airports, global distribution systems, and civil aviation authorities, among other sources. Here are the results from the Cirium report:

Top five on-time airlines globally:

1. Avianca Airlines

2. Azul Airlines

3. Qatar Airways

4. Delta Air Lines

5. Iberia

Top five on-time airports globally:

1. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

2. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD)

3. Kempegowda International Airport (BLR)

4. El Dorado International Airport (BOG)

5. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Top five on-time airlines in North America:

1. Delta Air Lines

2. Alaska Airlines

3. American Airlines

4. United Airlines

5. Southwest Airlines

Top five on-time airlines in Europe:

1. Iberia Express

2. Iberia

3. Austrian Airlines

4. LOT Polish Airlines

5. Norwegian Air Shuttle

Top five on-time airlines in Latin America:

1. Copa Airlines

2. Avianca Airlines

3. Azul Airlines

4. LATAM Airlines

5. Caribbean Airlines

Top five on-time airlines in the Asia-Pacific region:

1. All Nippon Airways

2. Japan Airlines

3. Thai AirAsia

4. IndiGo

5. Air New Zealand

Top five on-time airlines in the Middle East and Africa:

1. Oman Air

2. Safair

3. Royal Air Jordanian

4. Qatar Airways

5. Etihad Airways

Top five on-time low-cost carriers:

1. Safiar

2. Azul Airlines

3. Hong Kong Express

4. Jetstar Japan

5. Iberia Express

You can check out the complete detailed report over on Cirium's website.