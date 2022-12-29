These Were the Most On-Time Airlines in 2022

This year, airline travel has made us all weary. This past week especially has been an especially trying experience for anyone trying to get from one place to another via airplane. But there are some airlines that were pretty reliable during the past year. Cirium, an aviation analytics company, released its annual ranking of airlines that were the most on time this year. The list was led by Delta this year.

"Congratulations to Delta Air Lines for their excellent punctuality performance in Cirium’s 2022 On-Time Performance Review for North America, getting their passengers to their destination on time across North America as the market revived during 2022,” Cirium CEO Jeremy Bowen said in a statement. “Ramping back up operations so quickly after an enforced slowdown is not easy to do.”

In North America, these are the top eight airlines based on the percentage of their flights that arrive on-time.

1. Delta Air Lines - 86.22%

2. United Airlines - 84.46%

3. Southwest Airlines - 80.17%

4. Alaska Airlines - 79.98%

5. American Airlines - 79.64%

6. JetBlue Airways - 70.71%

7. Frontier Airlines - 66.90%

8. Air Canada - 62.78%

Globally, Delta Air Lines also stacked up impressively and came in third place.

1. Azul - 88.20%

2. ANA - 86.42%

3. Delta Air Lines - 86.22%

4. Qatar Airways - 86.14%

5. United Airlines - 84.46%

6. Emirates - 84.22%

7. JAL - 84.20%

8. Saudia - 82.58%

9. Aeromexico - 81.48%

10. LATAM Airlines - 80.92%

With this data in mind, you may want to reconsider which airline you regularly fly with.