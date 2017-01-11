This Maniac Got Stung by the Most Painful Insect Sting in the World

Coyote Peterson makes his living as a masochistic Bear Grylles, journeying to exotic locales for chance encounters with dangerous animals. Lately he’s been testing his resolve with excruciating insect stings, having already faced the ghastly Tarantula Hawk earlier this year. Being that the Tarantula Hawk ranks No. 2 on the insect sting pain index, Peterson decided to best himself by traveling to Costa Rica in search of the Bullet Ant, a gruesome little bug that administers the most painful insect sting known to man.

After getting lost in the disorienting greenery of Costa Rica’s jungle, Peterson captures an idle bullet ant, and quickly proceeds to sacrifice his forearm in the good name of science and sadism. The feisty little creature -- native to the South American rainforest -- is known to inflict an overwhelming surge of pain by way of its venomous stinger. Entomologist Justin Schmidt, who created the insect sting pain index, describes the bullet ant sting as similar to “walking over flaming charcoal with a three inch nail embedded in your heel.”