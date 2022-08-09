These Are the Most Pet-Friendly Cities in the U.S. This Year

Whoever says pet parents aren't real parents has never had a pet. It might not take as much blood, sweat, and tears as a human child, but trust me, you'll bleed (those puppy teeth!), sweat (the leash pulling!), and cry (ugh, the snuggles!).

Why not make it easier on yourself and move somewhere where it's a lot simpler to raise your furry child? WalletHub has rounded up the year's most pet-friendly cities across the US. The personal finance site analyzed the quality of life and financial factors across 100 large cities, with data ranging from minimum pet care provider rates, pet businesses per capita, and walkability.