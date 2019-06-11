These Are the Pet-Friendliest Employers of 2019

Your home life is your home life, and your work life is your work life. Under optimal circumstances, the two never meet. Unless we're talking about your pet because sometimes it's pretty nice to have your little animal friend hanging out at your desk.
The latest version of Wellness Natural Pet Food's annual study reveals the US companies that are the most pet-friendly. That's important information for the humans out there who hate being separate from their pup. Having a pet in the office isn't for everyone, but many workers welcome it. The study says that 65% of "American pet parents" think having pets in the workplace "would positively benefit company culture." While 75% believe pets can help ease stressful situations, and 59% say they'd get to know their coworkers better if there were pets around.
Just as it did last year, the list is released in anticipation of Take Your Dog to Work Day on Friday, June 21. The 2019 list highlights an almost entirely new batch of companies. Harpoon Brewery is the only one that appeared on the 2018 list and this year's installment.
10. Purely Elizabeth
9. TripAdvisor
8. PetSafe
7. Ticketmaster
6. Procore
5. Contently
4. Ben & Jerry's
3. Trupanion
2. Harpoon Brewery
1. Amazon
If the list has you thinking about a career change, check out the full list from Wellness to see what exactly makes each company so gosh darn pet-friendly.
