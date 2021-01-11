News

Airbnb Just Revealed the Most Wish-Listed Stays in Every State

A unique stay, no matter where you're going.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 1/11/2021 at 12:29 PM

most wish-listed airbnb listings
The "Willow Treehouse" in Willow, New York. | Photo courtesy of Airbnb
The vast majority of 2020 was spent thinking about travel rather than actually traveling. We were looking for places we'd go in the years to come rather than the weeks to come. 

Airbnb has shared data about our collective 2020 aspirations. The travel service has shared the locations that people wish-listed more than any others in 2020. These were the places people are either hoping to visit someday or the locations that are first on the list as soon as travel becomes safe again. 

A September survey conducted by ClearPath Strategies for Airbnb showed that more than a third of Americans have been daydreaming about travel daily. That's not all that surprising. Plenty of ink has already been spilled about the kind of year 2020 was. It left a lot of us looking for the escape hatch

The list of wish-listed houses from Airbnb features 51 potential stays, the most wish-listed in every US state, including one for Washington, DC. Below you will find all 51 houses, with links to check them out. Get your wish list ready for some new additions. 

best airbnb locations
The "Storybook Castle BnB" in Fairhope, Alabama. | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Alabama

"Storybook Castle BnB" in Fairhope, Alabama

Alaska

"Cozy Alaskan Log Cabin" in Fairbanks, Alaska

Arizona

"Experience Hogan by the River - Navajo Hogan" in Cameron, Arizona

Arkansas

"87Getaway Treehouse Escape" in Mountain View, Arkansas

California

"Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway" in Topanga Canyon, California

unique cabins
The "Rocky Mountain Treehouse" in Carbondale, Colorado. | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Colorado

"Rocky Mountain Treehouse" in Carbondale, Colorado

Connecticut

"Geodesic Dome in the Woods" in Bethlehem, Connecticut

Delaware

"First Tiny Home in the First State!" in Milton, Delaware

Florida

"Treehouse at Danville" in Geneva, Florida

Georgia

"Secluded Intown Treehouse" in Atlanta, Georgia

best of airbnb
The "Treehouse w/ Ocean View" in Hawaii. | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Hawaii

"Kona’s 1st Luxury 1 BR/1B Treehouse w/ Ocean View" in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Idaho

"Big Idaho Potato Hotel" in Boise, Idaho (read more about the potato you can sleep inside)

Illinois

"Ryan's Place Cabin" in Normal, Illinois

Indiana

"Birdsong" in Nashville, Indiana

Iowa

"Rural Coon Rapids Cabin w/Deck" in Bayard, Iowa

best airbnb
The "Eagles Nest Treehouse" in Stanton, Kentucky. | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Kansas

"Cozy Cabin Retreat" in Tonganoxie, Kansas

Kentucky

"Eagles Nest Treehouse" in Stanton, Kentucky

Louisiana

"Historic Engine 24 New Orleans Firehouse" in New Orleans, Louisiana

Maine

"The Canopy Treehouse, a Luxury Carbon Free Retreat" in Sanford, Maine

Maryland

"Cove Point Lighthouse Keeper's House" in Lusby, Maryland

airbnb hot spots
The "Fernside Aframe" in Indian River, Michigan. | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Massachusetts

"The Pondhouse - A Magical Place" in Ashfield, Massachusetts

Michigan

"Fernside Aframe: Private River Front, Hidden Gem" in Indian River, Michigan

Minnesota

"NE MPLS Magic Studio @ the Wolf House" in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Mississippi

"Eco-Beach House in the Trees!" in Waveland, Mississippi

Missouri

"Forest Garden Yurts" in Galena, Missouri

best of airbnb
The "Meadowlark Treehouse" in Columbia Falls, Montana. | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Montana

"Meadowlark Treehouse at Montana Treehouse Retreat" in Columbia Falls, Montana

Nebraska

"Lazy Oaks Glamping for 2" in Plattsmouth, Nebraska

Nevada

"Tiny House near Las Vegas / The Peacock" in Sandy Valley, Nevada

New Hampshire

"Tree House at the Shire" in Conway, New Hampshire

New Jersey

"Cavalier Farm" in Glenwood, New Jersey

best of airbnb
The "Casita Don Gaspar" in New Mexico. | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

New Mexico

"Casita Don Gaspar" in Sante Fe, New Mexico

New York

"Willow Treehouse" in Willow, New York

North Carolina

"Luxurious Secluded Romantic Treehouse with Hot Tub" in Old Fort, North Carolina

North Dakota

"Lamppost 15" in Bismarck, North Dakota

Ohio

"Treehouse Village - The Box" in Dundee, Ohio

best airbnb in every state
The "Majestree" in Cave Junction, Oregon. | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Oklahoma

"Scenic Mountain Lodge on Sardis Lake" in Clayton, Oklahoma

Oregon

"Majestree @ Out 'n' About Treehouse Treesort" in Cave Junction, Oregon

Pennsylvania

"Secret Getaway Nestled in a Woodland Setting" in Lackawaxen, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

"Farm on the Coast - Near Newport" in Saunderstown, Rhode Island

South Carolina

"A Pirates Life For Me: Houseboat Downtown w/ Bikes" in Charleston, South Carolina

best of airbnb
The "Escape the City to The Extraordinary Treehouse" stay in Dallas, Texas. | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

South Dakota

"Cabin at Mountain Green" in Deadwood, South Dakota

Tennessee

"Dreamy Tiny House Cottage" in Nashville, Tennessee

Texas

"Escape the City to The Extraordinary Treehouse" in Dallas Texas

Utah

"Dreamy Treehouse Above Park City" in Park City, Utah

Vermont

"Tanglebloom Cabin | Glamping Nature Experience" in Brookline, Vermont

best airbnb in every state
"Underground Hygge" in Orondo, Washington. | Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Virginia

"Dream Rock Silo" in Independence, Virginia

Washington

"Underground Hygge" in Orondo, Washington

Washington, DC

"Gorgeous, large, modern 1 BR on Hist. Logan Circle" in Washington, DC

West Virginia

"Custom Built Tiny House on 23 Acres of Forest" in Mathias, West Virginia

Wisconsin

"Off-Grid Inn - Unit 1" in Fall Creek, Wisconsin

Wyoming

"Heart Mountain Japanese Cabin" in Powell, Wyoming

