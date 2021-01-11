Airbnb Just Revealed the Most Wish-Listed Stays in Every State
A unique stay, no matter where you're going.
The vast majority of 2020 was spent thinking about travel rather than actually traveling. We were looking for places we'd go in the years to come rather than the weeks to come.
Airbnb has shared data about our collective 2020 aspirations. The travel service has shared the locations that people wish-listed more than any others in 2020. These were the places people are either hoping to visit someday or the locations that are first on the list as soon as travel becomes safe again.
A September survey conducted by ClearPath Strategies for Airbnb showed that more than a third of Americans have been daydreaming about travel daily. That's not all that surprising. Plenty of ink has already been spilled about the kind of year 2020 was. It left a lot of us looking for the escape hatch.
The list of wish-listed houses from Airbnb features 51 potential stays, the most wish-listed in every US state, including one for Washington, DC. Below you will find all 51 houses, with links to check them out. Get your wish list ready for some new additions.
Alabama"Storybook Castle BnB" in Fairhope, Alabama
Alaska"Cozy Alaskan Log Cabin" in Fairbanks, Alaska
Arizona"Experience Hogan by the River - Navajo Hogan" in Cameron, Arizona
Arkansas"87Getaway Treehouse Escape" in Mountain View, Arkansas
California"Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway" in Topanga Canyon, California
Colorado"Rocky Mountain Treehouse" in Carbondale, Colorado
Connecticut"Geodesic Dome in the Woods" in Bethlehem, Connecticut
Delaware"First Tiny Home in the First State!" in Milton, Delaware
Florida"Treehouse at Danville" in Geneva, Florida
Georgia"Secluded Intown Treehouse" in Atlanta, Georgia
Hawaii"Kona’s 1st Luxury 1 BR/1B Treehouse w/ Ocean View" in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Idaho"Big Idaho Potato Hotel" in Boise, Idaho (read more about the potato you can sleep inside)
Illinois"Ryan's Place Cabin" in Normal, Illinois
Indiana"Birdsong" in Nashville, Indiana
Iowa"Rural Coon Rapids Cabin w/Deck" in Bayard, Iowa
Kansas"Cozy Cabin Retreat" in Tonganoxie, Kansas
Kentucky"Eagles Nest Treehouse" in Stanton, Kentucky
Louisiana"Historic Engine 24 New Orleans Firehouse" in New Orleans, Louisiana
Maine"The Canopy Treehouse, a Luxury Carbon Free Retreat" in Sanford, Maine
Maryland"Cove Point Lighthouse Keeper's House" in Lusby, Maryland
Massachusetts"The Pondhouse - A Magical Place" in Ashfield, Massachusetts
Michigan"Fernside Aframe: Private River Front, Hidden Gem" in Indian River, Michigan
Minnesota"NE MPLS Magic Studio @ the Wolf House" in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Mississippi"Eco-Beach House in the Trees!" in Waveland, Mississippi
Missouri"Forest Garden Yurts" in Galena, Missouri
Montana"Meadowlark Treehouse at Montana Treehouse Retreat" in Columbia Falls, Montana
Nebraska"Lazy Oaks Glamping for 2" in Plattsmouth, Nebraska
Nevada"Tiny House near Las Vegas / The Peacock" in Sandy Valley, Nevada
New Hampshire"Tree House at the Shire" in Conway, New Hampshire
New Jersey"Cavalier Farm" in Glenwood, New Jersey
New Mexico"Casita Don Gaspar" in Sante Fe, New Mexico
New York"Willow Treehouse" in Willow, New York
North Carolina"Luxurious Secluded Romantic Treehouse with Hot Tub" in Old Fort, North Carolina
North Dakota"Lamppost 15" in Bismarck, North Dakota
Ohio"Treehouse Village - The Box" in Dundee, Ohio
Oklahoma"Scenic Mountain Lodge on Sardis Lake" in Clayton, Oklahoma
Oregon"Majestree @ Out 'n' About Treehouse Treesort" in Cave Junction, Oregon
Pennsylvania"Secret Getaway Nestled in a Woodland Setting" in Lackawaxen, Pennsylvania
Rhode Island"Farm on the Coast - Near Newport" in Saunderstown, Rhode Island
South Carolina"A Pirates Life For Me: Houseboat Downtown w/ Bikes" in Charleston, South Carolina
South Dakota"Cabin at Mountain Green" in Deadwood, South Dakota
Tennessee"Dreamy Tiny House Cottage" in Nashville, Tennessee
Texas"Escape the City to The Extraordinary Treehouse" in Dallas Texas
Utah"Dreamy Treehouse Above Park City" in Park City, Utah
Vermont"Tanglebloom Cabin | Glamping Nature Experience" in Brookline, Vermont
Virginia"Dream Rock Silo" in Independence, Virginia
Washington"Underground Hygge" in Orondo, Washington
Washington, DC"Gorgeous, large, modern 1 BR on Hist. Logan Circle" in Washington, DC
West Virginia"Custom Built Tiny House on 23 Acres of Forest" in Mathias, West Virginia
Wisconsin"Off-Grid Inn - Unit 1" in Fall Creek, Wisconsin
Wyoming"Heart Mountain Japanese Cabin" in Powell, Wyoming
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.