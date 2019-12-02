Here Are the Top 10 Most Popular Baby Names of 2019

Unless you plan to continue the long line of Williams in your family, naming a child is a daunting task. This is a whole other life that you may make or break by providing a name like Seymour Butz, or Mike Hawk. But if you are a parent who loves your kid -- which, uh, I really hope you are because you're having one -- then you should come up with something better than an immature pun (which I will still very much laugh at).
Well, this likely won't make the task any easier, but BabyNames.com just released its annual ranking of the most popular baby names of the year for 2019. The list is based on the millions of members' favorited names lists, according to the company, which isn't exactly scientific. It is, however, still pretty interesting.
"For 2020 and beyond we see some traditional Biblical names like David, Michael, and Luke dropping off the top 100. This is almost unprecedented," Jennifer Moss, the founder and CEO of Babynames.com, said in a press release. "Those are being replaced with more unique Biblical names like Josiah, Gabriel, and Elijah."
Yes, some people find references in the Bible. Some are inspired by nature. And some, dare I say it, are motivated to name their kid after Game of Thrones characters. Whatever the motivation, here are the most popular baby names of 2019 with data gathered from Babynames.com:
"Girl" names
10. Nora
9. Hazel
8. Vivienne
7. Olivia
6. Ava
5. Aurora
4. Aria/Arya
3. Violet
2. Amelia
1. Charlotte
"Boy" names
10. Benjamin
9. Emmett
8. Caleb
7. Finn
6. Owen
5. Henry
4. Declan
3. Theodore
2. Oliver
1. Liam
"It seems there is definitely a royal influence to baby names this year," Moss said. "Both Liam and Charlotte are linked directly to the British Royal Family. Liam is a shorter version of the name William, like the Duke of Cambridge, and Charlotte is the name of his daughter."
So there you have it. The most popular names of 2019 are partially inspired by the British Royal Family, partially inspired by HBO, and partially inspired by natural occurrences like flowers and the northern lights. In the grand scheme of things, names are meaningless and can be changed -- so if your kid ends up as one of five Liams in their kindergarten class, it's really not the end of the world.
This Is NYC's First All Japanese Food Hall
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.