These Were the Top 10 Ben & Jerry's Flavors of 2021

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. Some flavors are more popular than others when it comes to the frozen treat. Ben & Jerry's has an extensive menu of offerings, not all of which are created equal. The company released its annual end-of-year ranking of the most popular flavors.

Although the chain is known for serving up flavors markedly different from other ice cream brands, the more signature offerings reigned supreme. Half Baked took top honors yet again, which seems surprising given some of the other options available, but hey, sometimes you can't beat the classics. None of the creamery's newer flavors made the top 10.

Here's the scoop (pun most definitely intended):

10. Brownie Batter Core: chocolate and vanilla ice creams with fudge brownies and a brownie batter core in the center

9. Chunky Monkey: banana ice cream with fudge chunks and walnuts

8. Americone Dream: vanilla ice cream with fudge-covered waffle cone pieces and caramel swirl

7. Phish Food: chocolate ice cream with marshmallow and caramel swirls and fudgey fish throughout

6. Strawberry Cheesecake: strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a graham cracker swirl

5. Tonight Dough: caramel and chocolate ice creams with chocolate cookie swirls, chocolate chip cookie dough chunks, and peanut butter cookie dough

4. Chocolate Fudge Brownie: chocolate ice cream with fudge brownie pieces

3. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: While it's third on the list, it is actually Ben & Jerry's best-selling ice cream nationwide. It features vanilla ice cream and pieces of chocolate chip cookie dough.

2. Cherry Garcia: cherry ice cream with cherry and fudge flakes

1. Half Baked: vanilla and chocolate ice creams swirled together with chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge brownie pieces

Thrillist also recently ranked Ben & Jerry's flavors and had slightly different feelings on Ben & Jerry's flavors than the general public. The Tonight Dough took the top spot in that list, with Chunky Monkey and Americone Dream not far behind. Brownie Batter Core and Strawberry Cheesecake didn't crack that top 10.

We may have different opinions on which ice creams are the best, but most can agree that any ice cream is better than no ice cream.