every country's most popular candy

Halloween is rapidly approaching and with it, an excuse to eat a disgusting amount of candy. Normally, you'd be required to feel some modicum of guilt in order to belly up to a giant bucket of candy, but not in October! October is wonderful. It's candy time. And while there are the Halloween classics (don't say candy corn), maybe you need to spice things up this year and have a little method to your sugar-induced madness.

Enter a map created by the travel site Family Break Finder. (Click here for a more detailed view.) It attempts to lay out the most popular candy in many of the world's nations (some of which appear on the Thrillist list of the best non-American candies). The map doesn't have every country, and the methodology isn't perfect, but if you're using it as an excuse to eat candy, you have nothing to complain about.