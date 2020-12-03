These Are the Most Popular Cat Names of 2020

2020 has been a turbulent ride to say the least, between the global pandemic, election chaos, and our nation's rampant racial injustice, but that's not to say there hasn't been one major positive—and I'm not talking about the string of TikTok dances you mastered in March. Pet adoptions have skyrocketed in recent months, with shelters even reporting animal shortages due increased demand.

But now that you've got your new, four-legged feline, you've got a new task: naming the little guy. Rover has gotchu on that front. The pet marketplace has released the top and trendiest cat names for 2020, and they're certainly...relevant.

While the year's most-popular names are a little more straight-forward—Kitty's even on the list—there's been an uptick in food and tv-inspired names. Hardly a surprise considering we've spent much of quarantine cooking and racing through Real Housewives reruns.

Here are the top female cat names:

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Lucy

4. Kitty

5. Lily

6. Nala

7. Chloe

8. Cleo

9. Stella

10. Sophie

Here are the top male cat names:

1. Oliver

2. Leo

3. Milo

4. Charlie

5. Simba

6. Max

7. Jack

8. Loki

9. Tiger

10. Jasper

Naturally, there's been a rise in bread-inspired names (carbs are the key comfort food during a pandemic) with Croissant, Bread, Sandwich, and Rye, as well as some cannabis-themed winners: Hash, Cheeba, Ganja, Indica, and Mary Jane.