The Most Popular Memorial Day Destinations This Year

We already know which destinations will be most popular this summer, thanks to recently released Google Flights data. Those big destinations are pretty urban spots—London, Paris, Tokyo, Rome, New York—filled with plenty to do and oodles of great restaurants, but short on one of summer’s greatest joys: the beach. Sure, you could find a beach, but that’s not exactly what London is landing on bucket lists for.

Fortunately, we’ve also got the intel on the most popular beaches to travel to this summer, courtesy of Priceline. And with Memorial Day weekend quickly approaching, we’ve also got tips on where to travel for the popular holiday, which is considered the official kickoff of summer. This year, Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 27—so mark your calendars and start planning your trip. Even this late in the game, you’ll find some pretty affordable flights—the average cost of a flight for Memorial Day weekend is currently 20% cheaper than it was last year.

First, let’s get into the most popular beach destinations. According to Priceline, the top beach destinations are very tropical. Another bonus? Most of the destinations have average roundtrip flights starting at less than $500 for Memorial Day weekend, between May 24 and 27, 2024. Here are the top trending travel destinations for Memorial Day 2024:

Domestic destinations

1. Salt Lake City, Utah $339

2. Honolulu, Hawaii $360

3. San Diego, California $440

4. Tampa, Florida $323

5. Dallas, Texas $326

6. Detroit, Michigan $312

7. Boston, Massachusetts $396

8. Charleston, South Carolina $378

9. St. Louis, Missouri $343

10. Houston, Texas $330

International destinations

1. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic $600

2. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico $573

3. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic $479

4. Cancun, Mexico $737

5. Montreal, Canada $654

6. Los Cabos, Mexico $872

7. Toronto, Canada $532

8. Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic $690

9. Nassau, Bahamas $335

Those oceanfront cities aren’t the only cheap Memorial Day travel destinations. Here are the cheapest Memorial Day destinations, based on the average cost of a roundtrip flight.

Domestic destinations

1. Raleigh, North Carolina $186

2. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $224

3. Cincinnati, Ohio $253

4. Denver, Colorado $269

5. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania $281

6. Washington, DC $282

7. San Francisco, California $283

8. New York, New York $287

9. Norfolk, Virginia $294

10. Atlanta, Georgia $297

International destinations

1. Nassau, Bahamas $335

2. Bogota, Colombia $343

3. Tulum, Mexico $462

4. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic $479

5. Panama City, Panama $483

6. Toronto, Canada $532

7. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic $600

8. Cancun, Mexico $737

9. Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda $799

10. Los Cabos, Mexico $872