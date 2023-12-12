The Most Popular Christmas Markets in Europe, Ranked

Christmas markets in Europe are known to be some of the most over-the-top in the world. Even though you can find plenty of excellent celebrations much closer to home. But when you visualize a picturesque Christmas market, you're likely picturing one of the giant glistening ones.

The e-commerce platform Ubuy wanted to quantify just how picturesque some of the biggest holiday markets in Europe really are, and how they compare to each other. Researchers at Ubuy just compiled a list of the biggest capital cities in Europe, and then determined how many times the markets were shared on TikTok and Instagram.

"It was interesting to see where the most popular destinations are. The top 10 is a nice mixture of cities that are well-known for the tradition, such as Vienna (whose first documented Christmas market was in 1298!) and those cities that are newer to hosting these events," Faizan Khan at Ubuy said in a shared statement.

This is how the ranking shook out:

1. London, England

The UK capital has multiple Christmas markets to choose from, including Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, the Southbank, King’s Cross, and Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland.

2. Vienna, Austria

Considered one of the most popular Christmas destinations—even for US travelers—you can find 20 markets in Vienna, including the most famous Christkindlmarkt.

3. Paris, France

It's no surprise that this romantic city filled with iconic landmarks is also home to some of Europe's most photographed Christmas markets. Markets to check out include La Magie de Noël.

4. Budapest, Hungary

Another city that looks best under a thin layer of fresh snow, Budapest's markets at Vörösmarty Square and St. Stephen's Basilica can be paired with a trip to thermal baths.

5. Brussels, Belgium

A truly international city home to some of the continent's most delectable treats, you can also delight in Christmas markets in Marché aux Poissons and St Catherine's for festive sweets.

6. Copenhagen, Denmark

Here you can mix Christmas and Hygge, and delight in 13 Christmas markets, plus a selection of holiday concerts, a kayak Christmas parade, and a dedicated Christmas walk so that you can see it all.

7. Zagreb, Croatia

This increasingly popular European capital isn't just for summer vacations. Between 2016 and 2018, Zagreb won the Best Christmas Market award from European Best Destinations. You'll have ample choices for Christmas markets, foods, and even UNESCO world heritage sites.

8. Berlin, Germany

Germany has a long history of Christmas markets, and Berlin offers a wide variety of markets, including ones that offer international fare and traditions.

9. Helsinki, Finland

Fun fact: Finnish mulled wine is called glögi. You can find it and plenty of other holiday delights at these Christmas markets. The oldest and most popular can be located in Senate Square.

10. Oslo, Norway

Oslo has enough Christmas market offerings that you can find one open nearly every single day of the week in December. The markets can be paired with performances of The Nutcracker, Christmas tours of the city, and other holiday concerts.