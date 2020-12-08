These Are the Most Uniquely Popular Christmas Desserts in Every State

It turns out, where you live may play a bigger role than you think in determining your favorite Christmas season snack, according to a new report from careers site Zippia . People in California and Texas, for example, prefer Peppermint Chocolate Chip Cookies, while folks in North Carolina and South Carolina like fruitcake. Not our first pick, but everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. Other popular Christmas treats on the list include eggnog, Christmas cookies, chocolate truffles, and cheesecake. Lots and lots of cheesecake.

The best part of the holiday season, as everyone knows, is eating. There are so many tasty treats we only roll out once a year: gingerbread, eggnog, and peppermint chocolate chip cookies, to name a few. That’s probably why people have such strong opinions about which holiday treat reigns supreme.

So, how did Zippia figure out which states prefer which snacks? Here’s how it explained its methodology: “Using Google Trends, we determined what Christmas treat each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 40 Christmas classics- including candy stocking stuffers, peppermint yumminess, and all the cakes. From there, we determined what treat is searched a disproportionately, high amount.”

Zippia found that across the country, searches for things like fudge, peppermint bark, cheesecake, and gingerbread soar around Christmas time. Some states searched for those items more than others, while different snacks won out in different places.

There are some strange choices on the list, like fruitcake, Skittles, Jolly Rancher, and Vegan Christmas Cookies, but overall the classics seem to be the big winner. Cheesecake is widely searched for across the country, along with red velvet pound cake, chocolate chip cookies, and gingerbread in both cookie and cake form.

We may differ from state to state on what treats we prefer, but it seems we all agree it’s all about the food.